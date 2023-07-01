Baillie Gifford Reduces Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Edinburgh-based investment management firm,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), has recently reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE, Financial). This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Profile of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)

Established over a century ago,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management partnership that prioritizes the interests of its existing clients. The firm manages funds for some of the world's largest professional investors, including clients from North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy is rooted in fundamental analysis and proprietary research, focusing on identifying and investing in companies with the potential for faster and more sustainable growth than their peers. The firm's top holdings include Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), and Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial). With an equity of $117.64 billion, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is heavily invested in the Technology and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

1687204626769641472.png

Details of the Transaction

On July 1, 2023,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 1.06%, selling 24,042 shares at a trade price of $167.36. Following this transaction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,234,985 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, representing 0.32% of its portfolio and 4.97% of the company's total shares.

Overview of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, based in the USA, is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment in the green industry. The company serves various businesses, including wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products. The company's market capitalization stands at $7.23 billion, with a current stock price of $160.73.

1687204609447165952.png

Performance and Rankings of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a GF Score of 92/100, indicating a high outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, while its Profitability Rank is 8/10. The company's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's GF Value Rank is 7/10, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The company's Momentum Rank is 9/10, indicating strong momentum.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus who hold shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holder of the stock is Baron Funds.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both the firm's portfolio and the performance of the stock. With a strong GF Score and high rankings in Financial Strength, Profitability, Growth, GF Value, and Momentum, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc remains a promising investment. However, the impact of this transaction on the stock and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio remains to be seen.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.