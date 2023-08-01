Caligan Partners LP Reduces Stake in Alimera Sciences Inc

2 hours ago
Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM, Financial), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Alimera Sciences Inc, and analyze the financial health and stock performance of Alimera Sciences Inc.

Details of the Transaction

On August 1, 2023,

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Alimera Sciences Inc by 99.18%, selling 2,129,848,493 shares at a price of $3.27 per share. This transaction had a significant impact on the firm's portfolio, reducing its position by 4857.63%. After the transaction, Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) held 17,635,154 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc, representing 33.10% of the company's stock.

Profile of Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 515 Madison Avenue, New York. The firm holds stocks in 11 companies, with a total equity of $143 million. Its top holdings include Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK, Financial), Exelixis Inc (EXEL, Financial), Standard BioTools Inc (LAB, Financial), Evolus Inc (EOLS, Financial), and Liquidia Corp (LQDA, Financial).1687265721014288384.png

Overview of Alimera Sciences Inc

Alimera Sciences Inc, based in the USA, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS). The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $29.059 million. As of August 4, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $3.3. The company's GF Score is 55/100, indicating a moderate future performance potential.1687265701221367808.png

Analysis of Alimera Sciences Inc's Financial Health

Alimera Sciences Inc's financial health can be evaluated using several key metrics. The company's Financial Strength rank is 2/10, and its Profitability Rank is also 2/10. Its Growth Rank is 2/10, indicating a relatively low growth rate. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, and its Altman Z score is -10.48, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.30, ranking it 755th in the industry.

Industry Context and Performance of Alimera Sciences Inc

Alimera Sciences Inc operates in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth has been -11.90%, and its EBITDA growth has been -33.50%. The company's operating margin growth over the same period has been 42.20%. These figures place Alimera Sciences Inc's revenue growth rank at 780 within its industry.

Momentum and Predictability of Alimera Sciences Inc's Stock

Alimera Sciences Inc's stock has a momentum rank of 4/10. Its RSI values over 5, 9, and 14 days are 26.33, 38.94, and 46.19 respectively. The company's momentum index over 6 - 1 month is 3.17, and over 12 - 1 month is -61.95. However, the company's predictability rank is not available, indicating that its future performance may be difficult to predict.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has significantly reduced its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc. Despite the company's moderate GF Score, its financial health indicators suggest potential financial distress. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the implications of Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s transaction and Alimera Sciences Inc's financial health and stock performance.

