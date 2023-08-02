Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 121,490 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM, Financial) to its portfolio. This transaction is of significant interest to value investors, as it provides insights into the investment strategies of leading market players. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and an analysis of the stock's performance.

Details of the Transaction

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust, a closed-end, diversified management investment company, was the subject of the transaction. The firm's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, achieved by investing in a portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. On August 2, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 121,490 shares of KSM at a price of $8.45 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in KSM to 1,156,252 shares, representing 0.19% of its portfolio and 10.32% of KSM's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a portfolio of 762 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity is valued at $5.24 billion. 1687463702908895232.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (

KSM, Financial), based in the USA, operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's market capitalization is $92.443 million, and its stock price as of August 4, 2023, is $8.2509. The company's GF-Score is 37/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. 1687463682755264512.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

KSM's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth in the past three years. The company's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are also 0/10 and 5/10, respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating financial distress.

Evaluation of the Stock's Momentum and Predictability

KSM's RSI 5 Day is 18.23, RSI 9 Day is 29.38, and RSI 14 Day is 36.83. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -2.64, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -12.72. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank is 281, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 596. The company's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of KSM shares provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy. Despite KSM's poor performance indicators, the firm's decision to increase its stake in the company suggests a belief in its potential. However, value investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.