Stryker Corp ( SYK, Financial), a leading player in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is currently trading at $284.98 with a market cap of $108.1 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.4% today, despite a loss of 4.26% over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, Stryker Corp has a score of 90 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength of Stryker Corp is ranked 4 out of 10. This rank is based on several factors including the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 0.69, and its Altman Z-Score is 4.64, indicating a relatively moderate financial risk.

Profitability Rank Analysis

Stryker Corp's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting its strong profitability. The company's operating margin is 17.50%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a healthy financial situation. Furthermore, the company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with a Predictability Rank of 4.5.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of Stryker Corp is 10 out of 10, indicating a strong growth profile. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 7.60%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 7.20%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 4.10%, demonstrating consistent growth in its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

Stryker Corp's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair valuation. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of Stryker Corp is 6 out of 10, indicating a moderate momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Stryker Corp holds a strong position. Medtronic PLC ( MDT, Financial) has a GF Score of 79, Boston Scientific Corp ( BSX, Financial) has a GF Score of 72, and DexCom Inc ( DXCM, Financial) has a GF Score of 77. This comparison can be found on the Competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stryker Corp's overall GF Score of 90 suggests good outperformance potential. With strong profitability and growth ranks, the company presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the company's financial strength and momentum ranks, as well as its valuation, before making an investment decision.