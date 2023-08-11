Dowlais Group: Driving Toward an Electrified World

The automotive company is delivering engineered products and solutions that steer the EV transition

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Dowlais Group is a premium automotive business.
  • The company has clear structural growth in its core businesses, regardless of the auto industry's powertrain mix.
  • GKN Hydrogen is an early-stage growth business with a cutting-edge energy storage solution, which provides attractive optionality.
Article's Main Image

Dowlais Group PLC (

LSE:DWL, Financial) is a British company operating in the automobiles and parts sector. With a $2.1 billion market capitalization, it is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

In April, the company made its debut on the London Stock Exchange following a demerger from the renowned FTSE 100 British turnaround specialist, Melrose Industries PLC (

LSE:MRO, Financial). The separation has now positioned Dowlais Group as an independent business, enabling it to harness the advantages of enhanced flexibility in pursuing its growth strategy, supported by its own balance sheet and independent access to capital.

At the core of Dowlais' operations are two principal businesses, GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy, both of which hold market-leading positions and have extensive global footprints to cater to their diversified customer bases. The goal of the demerger was to unite these businesses under a refocused parent company to capture the substantial opportunities available in the rapidly changing automotive parts sector, given their shared qualities such as leading market positions and cutting-edge technical expertise. This amalgamation of a propulsion-agnostic core with new electrification capabilities positions it to thrive in the ever-evolving automotive landscape. Additionally, the nascent and newly commercialized GKN Hydrogen business is an early-stage growth business, which complements the established businesses by capitalizing on the global shift toward renewable energy and the increasing demand for advanced and secure storage technologies.

Following Melrose's acquisition of GKN PLC in 2018, both GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy underwent strategic restructuring and received substantial investments aimed at promoting growth and efficiency. These investments primarily focused on improving commercial and operational efficiency, along with significant investments in research and development. Consequently, both businesses are now strategically positioned to leverage the growing trend of hybrid and electric vehicles in the automotive industry.

As Dowlais disclosed in its London Stock Exchange admission prospectus: 

"During its time under Melrose Group ownership GKN Automotive booked effective revenue of over £20 billion, with a book to bill ratio well over 100% each year, with terms consistent with stated operating margin targets. The business’s industrial strategy has been redefined, with a focus on end-to-end manufacturing in single plants to better leverage their prized vertical integration and a streamlining of their operational footprint through the closure or sale of 12 plants across both GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy businesses."

GKN Hydrogen, which emerged from GKN Powder Metallurgy, has a dedicated focus on developing and commercializing proprietary metal hydride technology, which facilitates safe, compact and environmentally friendly hydrogen storage. The applications of this innovative technology extend across various industrial and commercial sectors, marking it as a crucial growth component of the company's portfolio.

The expansion of both renewable hydrogen and other renewable energy production being pursued by governments worldwide necessitates a corresponding expansion in energy storage. As an example, the European Commission’s REPowerEU plan’s ambition is to produce 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen from 40 gigawatts of electrolysers and to import 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen into the European Union by 2030, with scaling the development of hydrogen infrastructure identified as an area of focus.

Clear structural growth in core businesses, regardless of powertrain mix

GKN Automotive, being closely integrated with automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide, enjoys strong collaborations with 90% of automotive global original equipment manufacturers. This collaboration encompasses traditional and emerging OEMs with a specific focus on electric vehicles. As a direct supplier of parts to OEMs for the vast majority of its production output, GKN Automotive is considered a Tier 1 supplier.

The listing prospectus published in March highlighted the advantageous position of GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy to benefit from the industry-wide shift toward electrification. The increasing demand for electric vehicles presents fertile ground for both businesses as they experience incremental growth in their existing core products and venture into new EV solutions.

GKN Automotive, with its core driveline products, including sideshafts, has a significant advantage. These products are powertrain-agnostic, meaning they are equally vital for electrified vehicles as they are for internal combustion engine vehicles. The market leadership of GKN Automotive in sideshafts and its investments in eDrive engineering solidify its prominent position in the market for both powertrain-agnostic and EV products.

Operational excellence further bolsters GKN Automotive's standing. Its virtual design and remote testing capabilities enable reduced development lead times and flexible delivery of components and systems. Additionally, it stands out by being able to supply the automotive industry across every stage of the EV transition.

The company's impressive track record of innovation spans several decades, culminating in its dominance in sideshaft, propshaft and all-wheel drive systems. Further, GKN Automotive continues to make significant investments in eDrive engineering, setting new standards in precision and quality control for electric vehicle component testing. 

Strategic vision

Dowlais Group's strategic vision revolves around three key pillars: leading in its two businesses by delivering outstanding financial performance, transforming the businesses through technology innovation to enable electrification and green energy and accelerating sustainable organic growth and disciplined mergers and acquisitions. The company's steadfast commitment to this strategy is expected to solidify its position as a leading player in the global engineering sector and create long-term value for its shareholders.

Risks

Despite its promising outlook, Dowlais Group faces certain risks. The company's revenue is subject to significant fluctuations based on global light vehicle demand and production levels, which are factors beyond its control. Additionally, addressing material discrepancies that may arise between the technologies it develops and market demand presents a challenge that could affect market share and result in increased operating costs.

Valuation

Notwithstanding these challenges, Dowlais Group's valuation appears attractive with a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.60 and an enterprise value-to-forward Ebitda ratio of 4.20. Moreover, the decent Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 signifies the company's underlying investment value potential.

I will be eagerly awaiting the company's interim results, which are scheduled to be announced on Sept. 12. As Dowlais Group sets its sights on a future shaped by innovation, technology and sustainable growth, and its journey as an independent entity moves forward, GuruFocus readers should watch this stock with anticipation.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and may buy the stocks mentioned or may initiate a short position in any of the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.