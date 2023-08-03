Insider Sell: Executive Vice President Allen Behr Sells 18,000 Shares of Nucor Corp

1 hours ago
On August 3, 2023, Allen Behr, Executive Vice President of Nucor Corp (

NUE, Financial), sold 18,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Behr has sold a total of 20,613 shares and made no purchases.

Allen Behr is a key executive at Nucor Corp, a leading producer of steel and related products in North America. The company operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. Nucor Corp is known for its innovation in the steel industry, including the use of electric arc furnaces and the development of new steelmaking technologies.

The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp shows a clear trend towards selling. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of the insiders' perception of the company's future prospects.

On the day of Behr's recent sell, Nucor Corp shares were trading at $171.02, giving the company a market cap of $42.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.75, lower than both the industry median of 11.41 and the company's historical median. This suggests that despite the insider selling, the stock may still be undervalued.

However, the GuruFocus Value of $143.39 indicates that Nucor Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it's common to interpret insider selling as a negative signal, it's important to consider other factors such as the reasons for selling and the overall financial health of the company. In the case of Nucor Corp, despite the insider selling, the company's strong fundamentals and the stock's relatively low price-earnings ratio suggest that it may still be a good investment opportunity.

As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
