Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Worth Your Investment? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2023, Gilead Sciences Inc (

GILD, Financial) experienced a day's change of 4.17%, with the stock price at $78.68. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 4.35. But how does this translate to the company's intrinsic value? Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer these questions. Keep reading to gain valuable insights.

Unraveling Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD, Financial)

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with a primary focus on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The company's portfolio has expanded to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer, thanks to acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga. Their acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni. Moreover, the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

As of the aforementioned date, Gilead Sciences (

GILD, Financial) had a market cap of $98.1 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, was $71.89, indicating that the stock was fairly valued. This valuation provides a foundation for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1688317084309651456.png

Deciphering the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that indicates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of the stock.

Our GF Value estimates Gilead Sciences (

GILD, Financial) as fairly valued. This is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor reflecting past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and could yield poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and could offer high future returns.

Considering Gilead Sciences' market cap of $98.1 billion and the current price of $78.68 per share, the stock appears to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of the stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1688317025513897984.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Gilead Sciences' Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point is the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Gilead Sciences has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23, which is worse than 75.44% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Gilead Sciences at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1688317049111052288.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Gilead Sciences has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $27.4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.35. Its operating margin of 47.9% is better than 98.46% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Gilead Sciences's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Gilead Sciences is 7.1%, which ranks better than 54.26% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.8%, which ranks worse than 57.61% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Gilead Sciences's ROIC was 18.92 while its WACC came in at 5.52.

1688317065829548032.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Gilead Sciences is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 57.61% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Gilead Sciences stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.