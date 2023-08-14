Fox Factory Holding Corp: A High-Performance Stock with a GF Score of 100

1 hours ago
Fox Factory Holding Corp (

FOXF, Financial) is a leading company in the Vehicles & Parts industry. As of August 7, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $116.28, with a market cap of $4.92 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 5.22% today and a 12.09% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and various ranks to provide a comprehensive analysis of its performance.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. FOXF's GF Score is an impressive 100/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This score suggests that the company is likely to generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

1688583652109189120.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. FOXF's Financial Strength Rank is 8/10, indicating a robust financial position. The company's interest coverage is 23.58, suggesting a low debt burden. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.23, and the Altman Z score is 6.45, both of which further confirm its financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. FOXF's Profitability Rank is 10/10, the highest possible score. The company's Operating Margin is 15.22%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a healthy profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. FOXF's Growth Rank is 10/10, suggesting a strong growth trajectory. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 24.70, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 25.40, both of which are impressive.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. FOXF's GF Value Rank is 10/10, indicating that the stock is likely to perform well in the future.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. FOXF's Momentum Rank is 10/10, suggesting that the stock has strong momentum.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, FOXF stands out with its high GF Score. Luminar Technologies Inc (

LAZR, Financial) has a GF Score of 10, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT, Financial) has a GF Score of 76, and Adient PLC (ADNT, Financial) has a GF Score of 63. This comparison further highlights FOXF's strong performance. For more details, please visit our competitors page.

In conclusion, Fox Factory Holding Corp's high GF Score and ranks across various parameters indicate its strong performance and potential for future growth. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

