Insperity Inc (NSP): A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 99

1 hours ago
Insperity Inc (

NSP, Financial), a leading player in the Business Services industry, is currently trading at $97.41 with a market cap of $3.72 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.46% today, despite a loss of 15.10% over the past four weeks. With a GF Score of 99 out of 100, Insperity Inc stands out as a high-performing stock with the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five key aspects of valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. Each of these components is ranked, and the ranks have a positive correlation with the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest. Stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

1688583875200024576.png

Insperity Inc's GF Score Analysis

Insperity Inc's GF Score of 99 indicates that it has the highest outperformance potential. This score places it ahead of its competitors in the Business Services industry, including ManpowerGroup Inc (GF Score: 79), Trinet Group Inc (GF Score: 92), and Korn Ferry (GF Score: 98). This high score suggests that Insperity Inc is a promising investment option.

Financial Strength of Insperity Inc

Insperity Inc's Financial Strength rank is 7 out of 10. This rank is based on its interest coverage of 10.69, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.07, and an Altman Z score of 5.77. These figures indicate that the company has a strong financial situation and a low debt burden.

Profitability Rank of Insperity Inc

The company's Profitability Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating high profitability. This rank is based on its operating margin of 3.82%, a Piotroski F-Score of 9, and a consistency of profitability over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank of Insperity Inc

Insperity Inc's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. This rank is based on its 5-year revenue growth rate of 13.30% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 13.40%.

GF Value Rank of Insperity Inc

The company's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank of Insperity Inc

Insperity Inc's Momentum Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insperity Inc's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, strong growth, fair value, and strong momentum make it a promising investment option. However, investors should always consider their individual risk tolerance and investment goals before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
