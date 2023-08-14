Applied Materials Inc ( AMAT, Financial), a leading player in the semiconductor industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 7, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $150.19, with a market cap of $126.12 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.11% today and a 7.33% increase over the past four weeks. With a GF Score of 94 out of 100, AMAT is positioned in the highest outperformance potential category, indicating a promising future performance.

Financial Strength: A Solid Foundation

AMAT's Financial Strength rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's interest coverage is 24.92, suggesting a low debt burden. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.23, further confirming its strong financial health. The Altman Z score of 9.08 also points to a low bankruptcy risk.

Profitability Rank: Consistent and High

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. With an Operating Margin of 29.28% and a Piotroski F-Score of 6, AMAT demonstrates strong profitability. The company has also shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with a 5-year average operating margin trend of 3.30%.

Growth Rank: Impressive and Steady

AMAT's Growth Rank is also 10 out of 10, reflecting its impressive growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 16.50%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 23.90%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 18.30%, further confirming the company's steady growth.

GF Value Rank: Fairly Valued

The GF Value Rank of AMAT is 3 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank: Strong Momentum

AMAT's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis: Leading the Pack

When compared to its main competitors in the semiconductor industry, AMAT stands out with its high GF Score. Lam Research Corp ( LRCX, Financial) has a GF Score of 94, KLA Corp ( KLAC, Financial) has a score of 92, and Teradyne Inc ( TER, Financial) has a score of 90. This comparison further highlights AMAT's strong performance and potential for future growth. For more details, visit our competitors' analysis page.

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc's high GF Score, strong financial strength, consistent profitability, impressive growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum make it a promising stock for value investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.