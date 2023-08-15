Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Chewy Inc.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023, Morgan Stanley, a leading global financial services firm, reduced its stake in Chewy Inc., a prominent e-commerce pet care retailer. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Morgan Stanley and Chewy Inc., and analyze the potential impact of this move on both entities.

Transaction Details

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Chewy Inc. by 10,640,469 shares, resulting in a total of 6,520,266 shares remaining in its portfolio. The transaction, which had a -0.04 impact on the firm's portfolio, was executed at a price of $33.9 per share. This reduction brings Morgan Stanley's current position in Chewy Inc. to 0.02 of its portfolio and 5.60% of Chewy Inc.'s total shares.

Profile: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a firm with roots dating back to the early 20th century, has grown into a global powerhouse in the financial services industry. The firm's operations are divided into three main groups: the Institutional Securities Group, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. With over 7,432 stocks in its portfolio, Morgan Stanley's top holdings include S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF(

SPY, Financial), Apple Inc(AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial), and Visa Inc(V, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $931.7 billion, with a strong focus on the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1688712497483218944.png

Profile: Chewy Inc.

Chewy Inc., the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S., generated $10.1 billion in sales in 2022. The company, which went public on June 14, 2019, offers a wide range of products, including pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, and hard goods. With a market cap of $13.73 billion, Chewy Inc.'s stock is currently priced at $32.13. Despite a PE percentage of 247.15, the company is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, with a GF Value of 72.99 and a Price to GF Value of 0.44. 1688712477379919872.png

Chewy Inc.'s Financial Performance and Rankings

Chewy Inc. has demonstrated solid financial performance, with a Financial Strength rank of 8/10 and a Profitability Rank of 4/10. The company's interest coverage is 70.76, and its Altman Z score is 6.25, indicating financial stability. Chewy Inc.'s Piotroski F-Score is 6, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company's Operating Margin growth is currently at 0.00, and its Growth Rank is 6/10. Chewy Inc.'s GF Value Rank is 4/10, and its Momentum Rank is 7/10.

Industry Overview and Chewy Inc.'s Position

Chewy Inc. operates in the Retail - Cyclical industry, a sector that is constantly evolving with changing consumer trends. Despite the challenges, Chewy Inc. has managed to carve out a significant position within the industry, thanks to its robust e-commerce platform and diverse product offerings.

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC: The Largest Guru Holding Chewy Inc. Stock

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC currently holds the most shares of Chewy Inc. stock. The investment firm's stake in Chewy Inc. underscores the potential value and growth prospects of the e-commerce pet care retailer.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley's decision to reduce its stake in Chewy Inc. is a significant move that could impact both the firm's portfolio and Chewy Inc.'s stock. Despite the reduction, Chewy Inc. remains a valuable asset with strong financial performance and growth potential. As of August 8, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.