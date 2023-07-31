BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global investment management corporation, has recently increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both companies, and the potential implications for value investors.

Transaction Details

On July 31, 2023,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,254,196 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to its portfolio at a trade price of $41.49 per share. This transaction increased BlackRock's total holdings in APAM to 7,244,312 shares, representing 10.60% of the company's outstanding shares. Despite the significant share change, the impact on BlackRock's portfolio was minimal, with APAM accounting for just 0.01% of its total holdings.

Profile of BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1988,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management corporation that operates through a large group of subsidiaries. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in risk management, with its platform monitoring about 7% of the world's total financial assets. As of the date of this article, BlackRock holds 5,334 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $3,388.31 trillion. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. The technology and healthcare sectors dominate BlackRock's portfolio.

1689018361582714880.png

Profile of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is a global investment management firm that offers a range of investment strategies to clients around the world. The company's business is primarily divided into two segments: management fees and performance fees. As of the date of this article, APAM has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a stock price of $38.29. The company's PE percentage stands at 13.25, indicating that it is currently profitable. According to GuruFocus, APAM is fairly valued with a GF Value of 35.61 and a price to GF Value of 1.08.

1689018344742584320.png

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.'s Financial Health

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a balance sheet rank of 6/10, a profitability rank of 8/10, and a growth rank of 3/10. The company's GF Value Rank and momentum rank are 3/10 and 10/10, respectively. APAM's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 3.23, indicating a low risk of bankruptcy. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.63, and its interest coverage is 33.72, suggesting that it can comfortably meet its interest payments.

Overview of the Asset Management Industry

The asset management industry is a critical component of the global financial system, providing a range of investment strategies to diverse clients. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has established a strong position within this industry, offering both long-only equity investment strategies and a fixed-income strategy.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus, such as Fisher Asset Management, LLC and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, also hold shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Their involvement could potentially influence the stock's performance and BlackRock's investment strategy.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is a significant move that could potentially impact both the stock and the guru's portfolio. With APAM's strong financial health and position within the asset management industry, this transaction could offer promising returns for BlackRock. However, as with any investment, it is crucial for investors to conduct their own due diligence and consider the potential risks involved.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.