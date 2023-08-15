JPMorgan Chase & Co Reduces Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc

37 minutes ago
On July 31, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the world's oldest financial institutions, reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc, a leading optical retailer in the U.S. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the impact of the transaction on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

JPMorgan Chase & Co sold 2,504,934 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc at a price of $21.63 per share. This transaction reduced the firm's total holdings in the company to 3,283,835 shares, representing a 4.20% stake in the company. The transaction had a minor impact of -0.01% on JPMorgan's portfolio.

Profile of JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co, founded in 1799, is a global financial institution with operations in over 60 countries. The firm focuses on six major businesses, including Investment Banking, Retail Financial Services, Chase Card Services, Commercial Banking, Treasury and Securities services, and Asset Management. The firm manages $2.6 trillion in total assets and has a significant presence in the Technology and Healthcare sectors. Its top holdings include S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF(

SPY, Financial), Apple Inc(AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Vanguard Total International Bond ETF(BNDX, Financial), and Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial).1689034108048506880.png

Overview of National Vision Holdings Inc

National Vision Holdings Inc, with a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, is a prominent optical retailer in the U.S. The company offers a wide range of products, including eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. It operates through various segments, including Corporate/Other, Legacy, Owned & Host store brands, and Reconciliations. The company's stock, symbolized as EYE, was first listed on the stock market on October 26, 2017.1689034090981883904.png

GuruFocus Valuation of National Vision Holdings Inc

According to GuruFocus, National Vision Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $45.17. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.46, indicating a significant margin of safety for investors.

Performance of National Vision Holdings Inc

Since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 27.69%. The year-to-date performance shows a decline of 47.61%. However, the stock has a GF Score of 67/100, indicating a good future performance potential.

Financial Health of National Vision Holdings Inc

The company has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 6/10, and a Growth Rank of 5/10. Its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation. The company's interest coverage is 5.50, and its Altman Z score is 1.95, both of which suggest a low risk of financial distress.

Market Momentum of National Vision Holdings Inc

The stock's RSI 14 Day is 36.13, indicating a neutral market momentum. The stock's performance in the Retail - Cyclical industry has been relatively stable, with a Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month of -40.09 and a Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month of -18.68.

Largest Guru Holding National Vision Holdings Inc

The largest guru holding National Vision Holdings Inc is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The impact of the guru's holdings on the traded company's stock is significant.

In conclusion, the transaction by JPMorgan Chase & Co has had a minor impact on its portfolio and the stock of National Vision Holdings Inc. Despite the recent reduction in stake, the stock's GF Score and valuation suggest potential for future growth.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
