JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc

50 minutes ago
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global financial services firm, reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc, a prominent retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in North America. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both entities, and analyze the potential implications of this move on the market.

Transaction Details

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio) sold 2,981,750 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc at a price of $74.39 per share. This transaction resulted in a -90.44% change in the firm's holdings, reducing its total shares to 315,283. Despite this significant reduction, the firm still holds a 0.50% stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The impact of this transaction on the firm's portfolio was -0.03%.

Profile of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio)

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio) is a global financial services firm with a rich history dating back to 1799. The firm operates in over 60 countries and focuses on six major businesses, including Investment Banking, Retail Financial Services, Chase Card Services, Commercial Banking, Treasury and Securities services, and Asset Management. The firm's top holdings include S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF(SPY, Financial), Apple Inc(AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Vanguard Total International Bond ETF(BNDX, Financial), and Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $808.67 billion, with Technology and Healthcare being its top sectors. 1689077077254340608.png

Profile of Advance Auto Parts Inc

Advance Auto Parts Inc is a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in North America. The company, which went public on November 29, 2001, operates 5,086 stores and services 1,311 independently owned Carquest stores. The company's segments include Accessories and Chemicals, Engine Maintenance, Other, and Parts and Batteries. The company's market capitalization stands at $4.19 billion, with a current price of $70.56 per share. The company's PE percentage is 10.48, indicating a profitable operation. However, the GF Valuation suggests a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice. 1689077058761654272.png

Stock Analysis

Advance Auto Parts Inc has a GF Score of 75/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 8/10. The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, suggesting a positive growth trajectory. However, the company's GF Value Rank is 4/10, and its Momentum Rank is 2/10, indicating potential challenges in the future.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus, including

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in Advance Auto Parts Inc. However, Gotham Asset Management, LLC holds the most significant stake in the company. The strategies and positions of these gurus vary, providing a diverse perspective on the stock's potential.

Conclusion

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both the firm and the stock. While the firm still holds a considerable stake in the company, the reduction could influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

