On August 7, 2023, James Perry, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CSW Industrials Inc ( CSWI, Financial), sold 867 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at CSW Industrials Inc over the past year.

James Perry has been with CSW Industrials Inc for several years, serving in various executive roles. His experience and knowledge of the company's operations make his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors and market watchers.

CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The company's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications, architecturally-specified building products, coatings and sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants.

Over the past year, James Perry has sold a total of 867 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for CSW Industrials Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of James Perry's recent sell, shares of CSW Industrials Inc were trading for $184.1 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 29.73, which is higher than the industry median of 22.9 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $184.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $161.92, CSW Industrials Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by James Perry, along with the overall trend of insider selling at CSW Industrials Inc, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.