Insider Sell: EVP, CFO James Perry Sells 867 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2023, James Perry, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CSW Industrials Inc (

CSWI, Financial), sold 867 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at CSW Industrials Inc over the past year.

James Perry has been with CSW Industrials Inc for several years, serving in various executive roles. His experience and knowledge of the company's operations make his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors and market watchers.

CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The company's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications, architecturally-specified building products, coatings and sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants.

Over the past year, James Perry has sold a total of 867 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for CSW Industrials Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

1689124379406893056.png

On the day of James Perry's recent sell, shares of CSW Industrials Inc were trading for $184.1 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 29.73, which is higher than the industry median of 22.9 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $184.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $161.92, CSW Industrials Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1689124401963859968.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by James Perry, along with the overall trend of insider selling at CSW Industrials Inc, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.