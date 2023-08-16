Antara Capital LP Boosts Stake in Arrival

1 hours ago
Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, has recently increased its holdings in Arrival (ARVL, Financial), a Luxembourg-based electric vehicle manufacturer. The transaction, which took place on July 31, 2023, saw Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio) add 1,757,470 shares to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings in Arrival to 3,217,275 shares. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Arrival, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The shares were acquired at a traded price of $2.31, marking a significant addition to

Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. The transaction had a 0.16% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its position in Arrival to 0.3%. Following the transaction, Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 14.90% of Arrival's total shares. Despite the recent acquisition, Arrival's stock price has experienced a 7.36% decrease, currently trading at $2.14.

Profile of Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 500 Fifth Avenue, Suite 2320, New York, NY 10110. The firm currently holds 92 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $2.49 billion. Its top holdings include Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE, Financial), Black Knight Inc (BKI, Financial), Nikola Corp (NKLA, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial), and United Homes Group Inc (UHG, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Industrials and Consumer Cyclical sectors. 1689139283539001344.png

Overview of Arrival

Arrival is a Luxembourg-based company that specializes in the design and assembly of electric vehicles. The company, which went public on March 25, 2021, primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. Despite its innovative approach to vehicle manufacturing, Arrival has a market capitalization of just $39.133 million. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. 1689139266283634688.png

Analysis of Arrival's Stock Performance

Arrival's stock performance has been underwhelming since its IPO, with a price change ratio of -99.81%. The company's year-to-date price change ratio stands at -76.1%. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, Arrival's GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The company's Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating a lack of profitability and growth.

Evaluation of Arrival's Financial Health

Arrival's financial health is concerning, with a Financial Strength rank of 6/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z score are both 0, indicating potential financial distress. Arrival's cash to debt ratio is also 0, suggesting that the company has no cash to cover its debt.

Arrival's Industry Context

Arrival operates in the Vehicles & Parts industry. However, due to insufficient data, the company's interest coverage and related rank cannot be evaluated. This lack of data makes it challenging to assess Arrival's performance within its industry context.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Antara Capital LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Arrival shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, Arrival's poor financial health and underwhelming stock performance raise questions about the potential return on this investment. As always, value investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
