A Closer Look at Marriott Vacations

A strong brand in an industry that caters mostly to wealthy baby boomers

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • The company's gross margins are approaching 60%, up from 42% a decade ago.
  • Market value is up more than 540% since 2011.
  • Stock is priced at less than annual revenue.
  • Timeshares have rebranded to vacation ownership, and it is still a good business.
Article's Main Image

In the next decade, The New York Times reported that $16 trillion will be transferred from boomers to their heirs. That leaves north of $70 trillion to be transferred in the decades after and, of that, timeshares will be a good alternative for the next generation to own and travel. This equates to just over $1 million per retiree. That’s why Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (

VAC, Financial) could continue to be an interesting opportunity as the company boasts a vast portfolio of resorts and properties located in highly desirable vacation destinations around the world. These range from beachfront properties in the Caribbean to mountain retreats in Colorado.

About Marriott Vacations

Marriott Vacations Worldwide offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management.  It was formed in 2011 when Marriott International spun off its timeshare operations.

Today, the company has expanded from three to seven iconic brands that own more than 120 resorts, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis and Grand Residences. Currently, it has around 700,000 owners and 1.6 million international members across 90 countries and territories.

More importantly, the vacation ownership market serves households with a median net worth of $1.5 million, better FICO scores, higher annual income and has over 40 million potential buyers. In other words, Marriott Vacations focuses on the high-end vacation ownership market, targets affluent customers and owns properties that live up to that standard.

Scrutiny around timeshares

Like other players in the vacation ownership industry, such as Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (

HGV, Financial), Marriott Vacations has faced challenges and criticisms, particularly around the long-term contracts and the sales practices associated with timeshare pitches. However, the industry as a whole has made efforts to address some of these concerns over the years. Also, people are still buying them.

The U.S. timeshare industry has about 10 million owners with about half of timeshare owners retired or planing to retire within 10 years. Marriott Vacation Club’s owner demographics show over 60% of owners are 55 years old and older.

Benefits of Marriott Vacations

Marriott Vacations counters some of these negatives by having a points-based system, buyback program and, above all, the high brand reputation. It is not necessarily a dumb idea to have multiple timeshares that allow you to travel as you wish. Of course, that is easy to say while airfare is still relatively cheap.

The company benefits from frequent travelers. Owners have access to condo-style accommodations with more space and amenities than hotel rooms. They can exchange timeshare points for stays at resorts around the world. For some, it results in lower overall vacation costs long term compared to paying for hotels annually. And, Marriott’s high-end branded timeshares offer superior quality and service.

Financial performance

In 2011, Marriott Vacations had a market capitalization around $600 million. At market close on Tuesday, the company was priced at $4.1 billion, a tidy 17% annual compounded return. Of course, the interest rate environment helped a lot; however, considering the company’s target market is wealthier than 95% of Americans, it is likely that interest rates will not matter as much.

Marriott Vacations generates a large portion of its revenue from recurring sources like management and exchange and financing. Currently, it has around $1 billion in liquidity with $240 million in cash and $685 million in revolving credit. On $2.8 billion in net corporate debt, the company only pays $131 million in interest expense and generates $331 million in cash from operations. It also posted an incredible 59.82% gross profit margin and 11.2% net margin as the debt load is attached to income-generating assets.

1689266847553159168.png

In fact, these numbers have increased over the years. In 2014, Marriott Vacations produced $575 million in gross profit on $1.36 billion in revenue. In 2018, those rates increased from 42% to 55% with the company producing $1.1 billion in gross on just over $2 billion in revenue. In the last 12 months, the company has generated nearly $2 billion in gross profit on $3.3 billion in sales, good for $374 million in net income. These numbers are expected to grow considerably over the decade to come, with a range of $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion on the top line and earnings per share to break $10 annually.

1689266865026629632.png

Thoughts on valuation

Given some of the controversies historically associated with the timeshare industry, building and maintaining consumer trust is paramount. And, in the case of Marriott Vacations, the company's reputation stands to be a significant asset. The attractiveness and accessibility of its properties are essential for sales and customer satisfaction. Thus, maintaining high-quality accommodations and amenities is crucial for repeat business and referrals. It is estimated that 10,000 baby boomers are reaching retirement age daily in the United States. The market for vacation ownership is valued at $19 billion currently and expected to surpass $29 billion by 2029.

As for Marriott Vacations, its market cap reached a peak of $7.7 billion in 2021 and has since dropped 47%. This includes the stock price being down 10% since the company's latest earnings release, which missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines. With such lackluster performance, it seems like the vacation ownership market is already in recession. However, when looking at the numbers void of the "expectations," they are still quite good. Revenue for the quarter hit $1.18 billion and non-GAAP earnings care in at $2.19 per share. Adjusted earnings are expected to fall between $9.75 and $10.22 for the full year.

Even during the worst pandemic in a generation, people wanted to travel. Fractional ownership of real estate is only growing and it is a good business to be in. Considering the high level that Marriott's brands operate, the future looks increasingly brighter.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.