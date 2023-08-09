Akamai Technologies (AKAM): A Modestly Undervalued Stock Worth Considering

Unraveling the intrinsic value and potential of Akamai Technologies Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of August 9, 2023, Akamai Technologies Inc (

AKAM, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 9.27% and a 3-month gain of 31.38%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 2.86. With these figures, one might wonder, is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we delve into the valuation analysis of Akamai Technologies to answer this question.

Company Introduction

Akamai Technologies Inc operates a content delivery network (CDN), strategically placing servers at the edges of networks to provide faster, secure, and high-quality content delivery for its customers. With over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide, the company serves media companies, e-commerce firms, financial institutions, and other enterprises with high-traffic websites. Akamai Technologies also offers substantial cybersecurity services integrated with its core delivery and computing businesses.

The company's stock price stands at $103.75, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $127.07. This discrepancy paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1689298047764267008.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. It provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value calculation, Akamai Technologies (

AKAM, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's current price of $103.75 per share and a market cap of $15.80 billion suggest that the stock's long-term return is likely to be higher than its business growth, given its relative undervaluation.

1689298023064010752.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Akamai Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23, which is worse than 86.23% of companies in the Software industry. However, with an overall financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, Akamai Technologies' financial strength is deemed fair.

1689298066827378688.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is less risky. Akamai Technologies has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. With a revenue of $3.60 billion and an operating margin of 19.47%, the company ranks better than 88.62% of companies in the Software industry in terms of profitability. The profitability of Akamai Technologies is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

However, growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Akamai Technologies is 8.6%, which ranks better than 51.45% of companies in the Software industry. But its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.2%, which ranks worse than 52.19% of companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Akamai Technologies' ROIC is 8.14, while its WACC is 8.35.

1689298085542363136.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akamai Technologies (

AKAM, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 52.19% of companies in the Software industry. For more information about Akamai Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.