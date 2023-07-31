Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment management firm, recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of additional shares in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund ( IGA, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities involved, and the potential implications of this investment decision.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) added 247,294 shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund to its portfolio, marking a 41.68% increase in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $8.46 each. This transaction had a 0.04% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its total holdings in IGA to 840,594 shares, representing 5.41% of the traded stock and 0.14% of the firm's portfolio.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), based in Monument, Colorado, was established in 1979 and has since grown into a leading investment management company. The firm employs a combination of internal and external research, fundamental analysis, and both top-down and bottom-up investment approaches. It invests in value and growth stocks, benchmarking its performance against various Barclays, S&P 500, and Russell 3000 indexes. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc( AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc( META, Financial), Alphabet Inc( GOOGL, Financial), and Microsoft Corp( MSFT, Financial). The firm manages approximately $4.92 billion in equity, with a significant focus on the financial services and technology sectors.

Overview of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of seeking capital appreciation. It invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of common stocks of companies located in several different countries throughout the world, including the United States. The fund's market capitalization stands at $132.192 million, with a current stock price of $8.42 and a PE percentage of 28.54. The GF Value of the stock could not be evaluated due to insufficient data.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 0.47%, and its year-to-date price change ratio stands at -4.64%. The stock's GF Score is 40/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The stock's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are not applicable due to insufficient data. The stock's Momentum Rank is 5/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a moderate financial situation.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Industry Performance

The asset management industry, where IGA operates, is a competitive and dynamic sector. The stock's ROE and ROA are 2.70 and 2.68, respectively, ranking 605 and 519 in these areas. The stock's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth are not applicable due to insufficient data. The stock's interest coverage and Altman Z score are also not applicable due to insufficient data.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 day, 9 day, and 14 day figures are 47.07, 47.86, and 49.44, respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are -7.36 and -9.48, respectively. The stock's RSI 14 day rank and momentum index 6 - 1 month rank are 912 and 970, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund represents a strategic investment decision that could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio performance. However, given the stock's current performance metrics and industry dynamics, the implications of this transaction for both entities remain to be seen. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.