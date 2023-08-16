State Street Corp Reduces Stake in ABM Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

State Street Corp, a prominent investment firm based in Boston, recently made a significant transaction involving ABM Industries Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both entities, and analyze the potential implications of this move on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, State Street Corp reduced its holdings in ABM Industries Inc by 44.74%, selling off 3,111,974 shares at a trade price of $46.28 each. This move had a minor impact of -0.01% on State Street Corp's portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 3,843,315 shares in ABM Industries Inc. This represents a 5.81% stake in the company, making up 0.01% of State Street Corp's portfolio.

Profile of State Street Corp

State Street Corp is a renowned investment firm located at One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA. The firm manages a vast equity of $1,769.19 trillion, spread across 4,579 stocks. Its top holdings include tech giants like Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), and Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), as well as NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy leans heavily towards the Technology and Healthcare sectors.1689396342448717824.png

Overview of ABM Industries Inc

ABM Industries Inc, symbolized as ABM on the stock market, is a US-based provider of integrated facility solutions. The company operates in five segments: Aviation, Business & Industry, Education, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Technical Solutions. As of the date of this article, ABM Industries Inc has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a stock price of $46.44. The company's PE percentage stands at 15.80, indicating a modest undervaluation according to the GF Valuation. The GF Value of the stock is $52.54, with a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.88.1689396323209445376.png

Performance of ABM Industries Inc's Stock

Since its IPO on July 19, 1984, ABM Industries Inc's stock has seen a remarkable increase of 1106.23%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 3.43%. The company's GF Score is 79/100, indicating good outperformance potential. ABM Industries Inc's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, with a interest coverage of 4.89 and a Altman Z score of 2.87. The company's Profitability Rank is 7/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5.

Other Gurus' Involvement in ABM Industries Inc

State Street Corp is not the only investment firm with a stake in ABM Industries Inc. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. holds the largest share among gurus. Other notable gurus with holdings in ABM Industries Inc include HOTCHKIS & WILEY,

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss.

Conclusion

In conclusion, State Street Corp's recent reduction in its stake in ABM Industries Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both entities. Despite the reduction, ABM Industries Inc continues to show strong potential with a good GF Score and a modest undervaluation. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.