FMR LLC Boosts Stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023,

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, significantly increased its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ, Financial). The firm added 9,583,404 shares to its portfolio at a trade price of $66.31 per share, bringing its total holdings to 14,377,889 shares. This transaction had a 0.06% impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio and increased its position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc to 10.70%. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, the profiles of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, and the potential implications of this investment.

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio): A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in taking calculated risks and investing in stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $1,090.64 trillion, with a strong focus on the technology and healthcare sectors. 1689698318755561472.png

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc: A Robust Player in the Retail Sector

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, a warehouse club and gas station operator, has been a significant player in the retail sector since its IPO on June 28, 2018. The company offers a wide range of products, including electronics, furniture, food products, and more. With a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has shown impressive growth, with its stock price increasing by 224.96% since its IPO. The company's stock is currently priced at $69.055, with a PE percentage of 18.27. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued with a GF Value of 73.43 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.94. The company's GF Score stands at 84/100, indicating good outperformance potential. 1689698298992001024.png

Financial Strength and Profitability of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a Financial Strength Rank of 6/10 and a Profitability Rank of 8/10. The company's interest coverage is 15.65, and its Altman Z score is 4.45. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation. The company's Operating Margin growth is 18.00%, and its 3-year EBITDA growth is 23.70%.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus, such as

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. However, the largest guru holding the traded stock is Gotham Asset Management, LLC.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) signifies a strong belief in the growth potential of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The addition of 9,583,404 shares to FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio not only strengthens its position in the retail sector but also reflects the firm's confidence in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc's financial strength and profitability. As of August 10, 2023, this transaction has already resulted in a 4.14% gain. It will be interesting to observe the long-term impact of this investment on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc's stock performance.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.