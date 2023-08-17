Cogent Communications Holdings Inc: A Telecommunication Stock with Good Outperformance Potential

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (

CCOI, Financial) is a prominent player in the Telecommunication Services industry. As of August 10, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $65.39, with a market cap of $3.16 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 12.05% today and a 1.95% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and various ranks to provide a comprehensive analysis of its performance and potential.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation and has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. CCOI's GF Score is 84/100, indicating good outperformance potential. This score places CCOI in the second-highest category of performance potential, suggesting that the stock is likely to generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

1689713959428423680.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. CCOI's Financial Strength Rank is 3/10, indicating a relatively weak financial situation. This is based on factors such as its interest coverage of 1.55, a debt to revenue ratio of 2.27, and an Altman Z score of 0.73.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. CCOI's Profitability Rank is 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability and consistency. This is based on factors such as its Operating Margin of 18.63%, a Piotroski F-Score of 4, and a consistent profitability of 10 years over the past decade.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. CCOI's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating good growth in terms of revenue and profitability. This is based on its 5-year revenue growth rate of 3.40%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 2.30%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 3.20%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. CCOI's GF Value Rank is 10/10, indicating that the stock is undervalued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. CCOI's Momentum Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong momentum in the stock price.

Competitor Analysis

CCOI's main competitors in the Telecommunication Services industry include IHS Holding Ltd (

IHS, Financial) with a GF Score of 19, Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO, Financial) with a GF Score of 79, and InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial) with a GF Score of 81. Compared to its competitors, CCOI's GF Score of 84 indicates a competitive position in the industry. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (

CCOI, Financial) presents a good outperformance potential with a high GF Score, strong profitability, and growth ranks. However, investors should be cautious about the company's relatively weak financial strength. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.