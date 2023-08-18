Wellington Management Group LLP, a renowned investment firm, recently reduced its stake in F5 Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both entities, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

About Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP is a privately owned investment manager, established in 1928 by Walter Morgan. The firm has grown significantly over the years, with over $900 billion total assets under management from over 2000 clients. Wellington Management Group employs almost 600 investment professionals who provide over 200 investment approaches to clients. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc( AAPL, Financial), Alphabet Inc( GOOGL, Financial), Microsoft Corp( MSFT, Financial), Pfizer Inc( PFE, Financial), and UnitedHealth Group Inc( UNH, Financial). The firm's primary sectors of focus are Healthcare and Technology.

Overview of F5 Inc

F5 Inc, a market leader in the application delivery controller market, was incorporated in 1996. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. F5 Inc has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and its stock is currently priced at $157.73. The company's GF-Score is 85/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in F5 Inc by 68.76%, selling 3,273,494 shares at a price of $158.24 per share. This transaction had a -0.1% impact on Wellington's portfolio, leaving the firm with 1,487,364 shares of F5 Inc, which represents 0.05% of its portfolio and 2.51% of F5 Inc's total shares.

F5 Inc Stock Analysis

F5 Inc's stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus, with a GF Value of $184.09 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.86. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, its Profitability Rank is 9/10, and its Growth Rank is 5/10. F5 Inc's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are both 7/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation.

Other Gurus' Positions in F5 Inc

Wellington Management Group LLP is not the only investment firm with a stake in F5 Inc. Other notable gurus holding F5 Inc shares include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio). The largest stake in F5 Inc is held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wellington Management Group LLP's decision to reduce its stake in F5 Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both entities. The transaction reduces Wellington's exposure to F5 Inc, while also potentially affecting F5 Inc's stock price and investor sentiment. However, given F5 Inc's strong financial performance and growth potential, it remains an attractive investment for other gurus. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.