Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, a prominent investment firm, has recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in ModivCare Inc, a leading technology-enabled healthcare services company based in the USA. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 8, 2023, with Coliseum Capital Management, LLC reducing its holdings in ModivCare Inc by 1,403,611 shares, a change of -42.50%. The shares were traded at a price of $34.55 each. Following this transaction, the firm now holds 1,898,795 shares of ModivCare Inc, representing 5.16% of its portfolio and 13.40% of the company's total shares. The impact of this transaction on the guru's portfolio was -3.68%.

Profile of the Guru: Coliseum Capital Management, LLC

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC is a well-established investment firm based in Stamford, CT. The firm currently holds 12 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $1.32 billion. Its top holdings include Purple Innovation Inc (

PRPL, Financial), ModivCare Inc (MODV, Financial), Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL, Financial), GMS Inc (GMS, Financial), and Sonos Inc (SONO, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Industrials. 1689811661965230080.png

Overview of ModivCare Inc

ModivCare Inc is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for payors and their members. The company operates in three segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). As of August 11, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $514.78 million and a stock price of $36.3. 1689811643128610816.png

Analysis of ModivCare Inc's Stock Performance

ModivCare Inc's stock has shown a gain of 5.07% since the transaction. However, the company's year-to-date performance shows a decrease of -60.53%. Since its IPO in 2003, the stock has seen a growth of 179.23%. The company's GF Score is 70/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Evaluation of ModivCare Inc's Financial Health

ModivCare Inc's financial strength is rated 4/10, with a profitability rank of 7/10 and a growth rank of 10/10. The company's interest coverage is 0.54, and its Altman Z score is 1.29. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, indicating a weak financial situation.

Assessment of ModivCare Inc's Future Performance Potential

ModivCare Inc's GF Value Rank is 2/10, and its Momentum Rank is 1/10, suggesting a possible value trap and a weak momentum. The company's RSI 14 Day is 36.20, indicating a neutral market condition.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's recent reduction in its stake in ModivCare Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both the guru and the traded company. While the transaction has reduced the firm's exposure to the healthcare sector, it also indicates a potential lack of confidence in the company's future performance. Investors should monitor the situation closely and consider these factors when making investment decisions.

