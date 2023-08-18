Fairmount Funds Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Philadelphia-based investment firm, Fairmount Funds Management LLC, recently made a significant addition to its portfolio. The firm acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (

KNSA, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential impact on the stock's performance.

Overview of the Transaction

On August 2, 2023, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased 2,143,052 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd at a trade price of $19 per share. This new holding now represents 6.54% of the firm's portfolio, making it a significant investment. The firm now holds a 6.10% stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profile of Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC is an investment firm located at 2001 Market Street Suite 2500, Philadelphia, PA 19103. The firm currently manages 16 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $581 million. Its top holdings include Axsome Therapeutics Inc (

AXSM, Financial), BeiGene Ltd (BGNE, Financial), Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA, Financial), Nuvalent Inc (NUVL, Financial), and Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN, Financial).1689811647197085696.png

Profile of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, based in Bermuda, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases. The company went public on May 24, 2018. As of the date of this article, the company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a stock price of $17.4. The company's PE percentage stands at 5.32, indicating that it is currently profitable.1689811627769069568.png

Analysis of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Stock Performance

Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 8.42%, and it has seen a decrease of 28.83% since its IPO. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date increase of 20.5%. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Evaluation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Financial Health

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a balance sheet rank of 8/10, indicating a strong financial position. However, its profitability rank is 2/10, and its growth rank is 0/10, suggesting that the company has struggled with profitability and growth. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 10.27, indicating financial stability. The company's cash to debt ratio is 13.68, ranking it 669th in the industry.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Industry Position

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd operates in the biotechnology industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 66.63, and its return on assets (ROA) is 56.20, ranking it 17th and 7th in the industry, respectively. However, the company has not seen any growth in its gross margin, operating margin, or 3-year revenue.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fairmount Funds Management LLC's acquisition of a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's recent decrease in price and poor GF Score, the company's strong balance sheet and financial stability may offer potential for future growth. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's profitability and growth ranks, as these could impact the stock's performance.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.