FMR LLC Reduces Stake in Flowserve Corp

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023, FMR LLC, a renowned investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Flowserve Corp (

FLS, Financial). The firm reduced its holdings in Flowserve Corp, a leading manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of FMR LLC and Flowserve Corp, and the implications of the transaction on both entities.

Details of the Transaction

FMR LLC reduced its stake in Flowserve Corp by 48.83%, selling 5,299,605 shares at a trade price of $37.76 per share. This transaction left FMR LLC with a total of 5,553,637 shares in Flowserve Corp, representing 0.02% of their portfolio and 4.23% of Flowserve Corp's total shares. The transaction had a -0.02% impact on FMR LLC's portfolio.

Profile of FMR LLC

FMR LLC, also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking risks and buying stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's investment philosophy is based on promoting trailblazing individuals and constant innovation and research. As of the date of this article, Fidelity holds 5049 stocks, with a total equity of $1,090.64 trillion. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Technology and Healthcare.1689812376246812672.png

Overview of Flowserve Corp

Flowserve Corp, based in the USA, is a leading manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. The company's products and services are used in several global industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. Flowserve Corp has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion. The company's stock is currently priced at $39.24, with a PE ratio of 21.80. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued, with a GF Value of $37.71. Since its IPO in 1972, Flowserve Corp's stock has gained 8620%. The stock has a GF Score of 72/100, indicating good outperformance potential.1689812359222132736.png

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who hold Flowserve Corp's stock include HOTCHKIS & WILEY,

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio). However, the guru with the most shares in Flowserve Corp is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC.

Analysis of Flowserve Corp's Stock Performance

Since the transaction, Flowserve Corp's stock has gained 3.92%. The stock has also gained 26.01% year-to-date. Flowserve Corp's financial strength is rated 6/10, with an interest coverage of 4.63. The company's profitability rank is 7/10, and its growth rank is 3/10. The company's GF Value rank is 3/10, and its momentum rank is 10/10.

Conclusion

The transaction executed by FMR LLC has had a significant impact on its portfolio and its position in Flowserve Corp. Despite the reduction in its stake, FMR LLC remains a significant shareholder in Flowserve Corp. The transaction also reflects FMR LLC's dynamic investment strategy and its commitment to maximizing returns for its clients. As for Flowserve Corp, the company continues to demonstrate strong performance in the market, making it an attractive investment for gurus and other investors.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.