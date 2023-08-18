FMR LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction, FMR LLC, a renowned investment firm, has increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (

NXPI, Financial). This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of FMR LLC and NXP Semiconductors NV, and compare FMR LLC's position with other gurus who also hold NXPI.

Profile: FMR LLC

FMR LLC, also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking risks and investing in stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's investment philosophy is based on promoting trailblazing individuals and constant innovation and research. As of now, Fidelity holds 5049 stocks with a total equity of $1,090.64 trillion. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The technology and healthcare sectors dominate Fidelity's portfolio.

1689819114811424768.png

Transaction Details

On July 31, 2023, FMR LLC added 652,379 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV to its portfolio at a price of $222.98 per share. This transaction increased FMR LLC's total holdings in NXPI to 25,943,014 shares, representing 0.53% of its portfolio and 10.06% of NXPI's total shares. The transaction had a minor impact of 0.01% on FMR LLC's portfolio.

Profile: NXP Semiconductors NV

NXP Semiconductors NV, based in the Netherlands, is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm, which went public on August 6, 2010, has a significant market share in the automotive market. As of August 11, 2023, NXP Semiconductors NV has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion and a stock price of $211.98. The company's GF Score is 92/100, indicating a high outperformance potential. Other key financial metrics include a Financial Strength rank of 6/10, a Profitability Rank of 9/10, and a Growth Rank of 9/10.

1689819096419401728.png

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who also hold NXPI include

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). However, the largest guru holder of NXPI is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The comparison of FMR LLC's position in NXPI with these other gurus provides valuable insights into the investment strategies of these gurus.

Conclusion

FMR LLC's recent addition of NXPI shares to its portfolio signifies the firm's confidence in the growth potential of NXP Semiconductors NV. Despite the minor impact of this transaction on FMR LLC's portfolio, it is noteworthy due to the firm's significant stake in NXPI. As the financial metrics of NXPI indicate a strong performance potential, this transaction could have a positive impact on FMR LLC's portfolio in the long run.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 11, 2023.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.