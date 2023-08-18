In a recent transaction, FMR LLC, a renowned investment firm, has increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV ( NXPI, Financial). This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of FMR LLC and NXP Semiconductors NV, and compare FMR LLC's position with other gurus who also hold NXPI.

Profile: FMR LLC

FMR LLC, also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking risks and investing in stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's investment philosophy is based on promoting trailblazing individuals and constant innovation and research. As of now, Fidelity holds 5049 stocks with a total equity of $1,090.64 trillion. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial), Microsoft Corp ( MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial). The technology and healthcare sectors dominate Fidelity's portfolio.

Transaction Details

On July 31, 2023, FMR LLC added 652,379 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV to its portfolio at a price of $222.98 per share. This transaction increased FMR LLC's total holdings in NXPI to 25,943,014 shares, representing 0.53% of its portfolio and 10.06% of NXPI's total shares. The transaction had a minor impact of 0.01% on FMR LLC's portfolio.

Profile: NXP Semiconductors NV

NXP Semiconductors NV, based in the Netherlands, is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm, which went public on August 6, 2010, has a significant market share in the automotive market. As of August 11, 2023, NXP Semiconductors NV has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion and a stock price of $211.98. The company's GF Score is 92/100, indicating a high outperformance potential. Other key financial metrics include a Financial Strength rank of 6/10, a Profitability Rank of 9/10, and a Growth Rank of 9/10.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who also hold NXPI include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). However, the largest guru holder of NXPI is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The comparison of FMR LLC's position in NXPI with these other gurus provides valuable insights into the investment strategies of these gurus.

Conclusion

FMR LLC's recent addition of NXPI shares to its portfolio signifies the firm's confidence in the growth potential of NXP Semiconductors NV. Despite the minor impact of this transaction on FMR LLC's portfolio, it is noteworthy due to the firm's significant stake in NXPI. As the financial metrics of NXPI indicate a strong performance potential, this transaction could have a positive impact on FMR LLC's portfolio in the long run.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 11, 2023.