GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, a New York-based investment firm, recently added a significant number of shares in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and an evaluation of the traded stock's financial health and industry performance.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC acquired 822,457 shares in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp, marking a 1210.69% increase in its holdings. The transaction was executed at a price of $11 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in the company to 12.62% of its portfolio. This trade had a 0.46% impact on the guru's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is an investment firm located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York. The firm manages a portfolio of 345 stocks, with a total equity of $1.83 billion. Its top holdings include Yamana Gold Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, and Ares Acquisition Corp. The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

Overview of the Traded Company: Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp, symbol ZLSWU, is a US-based blank check company. Since its IPO on July 30, 2021, the company's stock price has increased by 1.02%, with a current price of $9.9. However, the company's market capitalization is not available due to insufficient data.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

The stock's PE percentage stands at 61.71, indicating that the company is profitable. However, the stock's GF Value cannot be evaluated due to insufficient data. Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 10%. The stock's GF Score is 21/100, suggesting poor future performance potential.

Evaluation of the Traded Stock's Financial Health

The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The stock's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 3, suggesting poor business operations. The stock's Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating potential bankruptcy risk. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.04, ranking it 617th in the industry.

The Traded Stock's Industry Performance

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The stock's ROE and ROA are 2.24 and 2.10, respectively, ranking it 209th and 182nd in the industry. The stock's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00, indicating no growth in profitability.

The Traded Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 27.46, 32.34, and 34.82, respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 2.07 and 5.50, respectively. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

In conclusion, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's recent acquisition of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp shares has significantly increased its stake in the company. However, the traded stock's poor financial health and performance indicators suggest potential risks for the guru's portfolio.