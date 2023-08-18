Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo ( SBS, Financial), a leading player in the regulated utilities industry, has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a current stock price of $11.35. The company's stock has seen a gain of 4.13% today and a slight increase of 0.22% over the past four weeks. The company's GF Score is 86 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Financial Strength Analysis

SBS's Financial Strength rank is 5 out of 10. This score is based on its interest coverage of 3.75, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.80, and an Altman Z score of 1.48. These figures suggest that the company has a moderate level of financial strength, with a manageable debt burden and a relatively stable financial situation.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. This score is based on an operating margin of 21.32%, a Piotroski F-Score of 7, and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. Despite a negative trend in the 5-year average operating margin (-7.70%), the company's high profitability rank suggests a strong business stability.

Growth Rank Analysis

SBS's Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 7.80% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 7.00%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 5.10%, indicating a consistent growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 3 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is currently fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

SBS's Momentum Rank is 6 out of 10, indicating a moderate level of stock price momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the average performance of the stock over the past 12 months.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, SBS holds a strong position. Compania de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG has a GF Score of 81, CIA Saneamento Do Parana-SANEPAR has a GF Score of 92, and American Water Works Co Inc has a GF Score of 83. Despite the intense competition, SBS's high GF Score of 86 suggests that it has good outperformance potential. For more details, please visit the competitors section.

In conclusion, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo is a strong performer in the utilities sector, with good financial strength, high profitability, strong growth, fair valuation, and moderate momentum. Its high GF Score of 86 indicates good outperformance potential, making it a promising investment option.