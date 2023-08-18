AutoNation Inc: A Strong Contender in the Vehicles & Parts Industry with a High GF Score

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AutoNation Inc (

AN, Financial), a leading player in the Vehicles & Parts industry, is currently trading at $161.01 with a market capitalization of $7.09 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 4.38% today, despite a loss of 9.58% over the past four weeks. AutoNation's GF Score stands at an impressive 90 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

1690075855578988544.png

Financial Strength Analysis

AutoNation's Financial Strength rank is 5/10. This metric evaluates the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. AutoNation's interest coverage is 7.36, indicating a manageable debt burden. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.27, suggesting a healthy balance between debt and revenue. The company's Altman Z score is 3.85, further confirming its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. This rank is determined by factors such as operating margin, Piotroski F-Score, trend of the operating margin, consistency of profitability, and predictability rank. AutoNation's operating margin is 6.87%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, suggesting a stable financial situation. The company has maintained consistent profitability for the past 10 years, with a 5-year average operating margin trend of 17.00% and a predictability rank of 3.5.

Growth Rank Analysis

AutoNation's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 15.40%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 26.40%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 31.40%, indicating robust business operations growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6/10, suggesting a fair valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

AutoNation's Momentum Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate momentum in its stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

AutoNation's main competitors in the industry are Lithia Motors Inc (

LAD, Financial) with a GF Score of 95, Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) with a GF Score of 72, and Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG, Financial) with a GF Score of 92. You can find more details about these competitors here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AutoNation Inc's high GF Score of 90/100 suggests good outperformance potential. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, fair value, and moderate momentum make it a compelling choice for investors. However, as with any investment, it's essential to consider the broader market conditions and the company's competitive landscape.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.