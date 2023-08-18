Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE): A Strong Contender in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry with Good Outperformance Potential

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (

COKE, Financial), a key player in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, is currently trading at $740 per share. With a market cap of $6.94 billion, the company's stock has seen a gain of 3.66% today and an impressive 19.38% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and its various components to understand its future performance potential.

GF Score Analysis

COKE's GF Score stands at 82 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates a company's performance based on five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally suggests higher returns in the long run. 1690075794333761536.png

Financial Strength Analysis

COKE's Financial Strength Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's interest coverage is 53.60, suggesting a low debt burden. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.11, further confirming its strong financial health. The Altman Z score of 4.37 also points towards a low bankruptcy risk.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The Operating Margin is 11.71%, and the Piotroski F-Score is 9, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 9 years, with a 5-year average operating margin trend of 46.70%.

Growth Rank Analysis

COKE's Growth Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 10.40%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate is 8.80%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 29.30%, further confirming the company's strong growth potential.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 1 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. However, it's important to note that the GF Value Rank is based on historical multiples and future business performance estimates, and the market may have different expectations.

Momentum Rank Analysis

COKE's Momentum Rank is 6 out of 10, indicating a moderate price momentum. This suggests that the stock's price may continue to rise in the near future.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, COKE holds a strong position. National Beverage Corp (

FIZZ, Financial) has a slightly higher GF Score of 83, but a lower market cap of $5.093 billion. Golden Ally Lifetech Group Inc (AQPW, Financial) and The Vita Coco Co Inc (COCO, Financial) have GF Scores of 36 and 29 respectively, indicating lower performance potential. You can find more details about these competitors here.

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (

COKE, Financial) shows strong financial strength, high profitability, and robust growth potential, making it a promising investment option. However, investors should also consider its current overvaluation and moderate price momentum.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
