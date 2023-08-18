BLS CAPITAL FONDSMAEGLERSELSKAB A/S: Q4 2016 13F Filing Update

BLS CAPITAL FONDSMAEGLERSELSKAB A/S, a Denmark-based investment firm, recently filed its 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2016. The firm is known for its disciplined approach to investing, focusing on long-term value creation through a diversified portfolio of carefully selected stocks. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in rigorous research, risk management, and a focus on capital preservation.

The firm's 13F filing provides a snapshot of its portfolio as of December 31, 2016. The portfolio contained 13 stocks with a total value of $297 million. The top holdings were Mastercard Inc. (MA) with 19.67% of the portfolio, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) with 10.92%, and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) with 10.86%. These holdings reflect the firm's strategy of investing in high-quality companies with strong growth prospects.

Top Holdings

The firm's largest holding, Mastercard Inc. (MA), is a leading global payments company. The firm's significant stake in Mastercard reflects its confidence in the company's robust business model and strong growth prospects. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), the firm's second-largest holding, is a global logistics company. The firm's investment in Expeditors underscores its focus on companies with strong competitive positions and sustainable growth. The Walt Disney Company (DIS), the firm's third-largest holding, is a diversified entertainment company with a strong brand and diverse revenue streams.

No Stock Trades in Q4 2016

Interestingly, the firm did not make any stock trades in the fourth quarter of 2016. This is in line with the firm's long-term investment philosophy, which emphasizes holding onto high-quality stocks for the long term rather than engaging in frequent trading. This approach is based on the belief that the real value of a company is realized over the long term, and that short-term market fluctuations should not dictate investment decisions.

In conclusion, BLS CAPITAL FONDSMAEGLERSELSKAB A/S's 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2016 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's focus on high-quality companies with strong growth prospects, as reflected in its top holdings, and its long-term investment approach, as evidenced by its lack of stock trades in the quarter, underscore its commitment to delivering long-term value to its clients.

