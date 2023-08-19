On August 1, 2023, RTW Investments, LP, a New York-based investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the financial health and future prospects of Allurion Technologies Inc.

Details of the Transaction

RTW Investments, LP purchased 3,457,707 shares of Allurion Technologies Inc ( ALUR, Financial) on August 1, 2023. This acquisition represents a new holding for the firm, increasing its total shares in Allurion to 3,457,707. The firm now holds 8.12% of Allurion's total shares. However, due to the lack of available data, the impact of this transaction on RTW Investments, LP's portfolio and the traded price of the shares cannot be determined.

Profile of the Guru: RTW Investments, LP

RTW Investments, LP is a renowned investment firm located at 40 10th Avenue, New York. The firm currently holds 60 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $4.8 billion. Its top holdings include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ( ALNY, Financial), Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc ( RCKT, Financial), PTC Therapeutics Inc ( PTCT, Financial), Immunocore Holdings PLC ( IMCR, Financial), and Prometheus Biosciences Inc ( RXDX, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the healthcare and financial services sectors.

Overview of Allurion Technologies Inc

Allurion Technologies Inc, a medical device company based in the USA, made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 2, 2023. The company focuses on creating a best-in-class weight loss platform to treat overweight patients. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features the world's first and only swallowable, procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss. As of August 12, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $189.263 million, with a current stock price of $4.07.

Analysis of Allurion Technologies Inc's Stock

Allurion Technologies Inc's stock has seen a significant price change since its IPO, with a decrease of 54.78%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -43.86%. The company's GF Score is 16/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are all low, further indicating potential challenges in the company's future performance.

Financial Health of Allurion Technologies Inc

Allurion Technologies Inc's financial health appears to be weak, with a Z Score of 0.00 and a Cash to Debt ratio of 0.13. The company's interest coverage is also 0.00, indicating potential difficulties in meeting its interest payments. The company's Return on Assets (ROA) is -32.56, and its Gross Margin Growth and Operating Margin Growth are both 0.00, suggesting a lack of profitability and growth.

Future Prospects of Allurion Technologies Inc

Looking ahead, Allurion Technologies Inc's future prospects appear uncertain. The company's 3-year revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth are all 0.00, indicating a lack of growth in these areas. The company's Predictability Rank is not available, and its Momentum Index for both 6 - 1 Month and 12 - 1 Month is 0.00, suggesting a lack of momentum in the stock's price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RTW Investments, LP's acquisition of a new stake in Allurion Technologies Inc represents a significant move by the firm. However, given Allurion's current financial health and future prospects, the impact of this transaction on the stock and the guru's portfolio remains uncertain. Investors should monitor this situation closely and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.