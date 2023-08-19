GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION Boosts Stake in BOK Financial Corp

The GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION, a prominent investment firm, recently increased its stake in BOK Financial Corp (

BOKF, Financial). The transaction, which took place on August 2, 2023, saw the firm acquire an additional 6,000 shares at a price of $90.55 per share. This move has increased the firm's total holdings in BOKF to 3,328,809 shares, representing 5.02% of the company's total shares and 50.89% of the firm's portfolio.

GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION: A Brief Overview

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 44 stocks, with a total equity of $592 million. Its top holdings include BOK Financial Corp(

BOKF, Financial), Aspen Aerogels Inc(ASPN, Financial), Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp(MODG, Financial), ServiceNow Inc(NOW, Financial), and Excelerate Energy Inc(EE, Financial). The firm's investment strategy primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Utilities sectors. guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D2228?width=560&height=450&t=1691820691

Insights into BOK Financial Corp

BOK Financial Corp, listed under the symbol BOKF, is a leading financial institution in the USA. Since its IPO on January 10, 1995, the company has grown significantly, offering a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments include commercial banking, consumer banking, wealth management, and funds management. As of the date of this article, the company's market cap stands at $5.76 billion, with a current stock price of $86.85. The company's GF Score is 80/100, indicating good outperformance potential. gf-score%3F%26symbol%3DBOKF?width=560&height=450&t=1691820683

Performance and Rankings of BOK Financial Corp

BOK Financial Corp has demonstrated solid performance, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10 and a Growth Rank of 8/10. The company's Financial Strength is rated 3/10, and its GF Value Rank is 7/10. The company's Momentum Rank is 5/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5. The company's Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating no bankruptcy risk in the near future.

Implications of the Transaction

The recent acquisition by the GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION signifies a strong belief in the potential of BOK Financial Corp. The transaction has increased the firm's stake in the company, thereby enhancing its influence on the company's future direction. The move also reflects the firm's confidence in the financial sector, which aligns with its investment philosophy. Other notable gurus, such as

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in BOK Financial Corp, further validating the company's potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION's recent acquisition of additional shares in BOK Financial Corp underscores the firm's confidence in the company's prospects. With a solid performance record and promising growth potential, BOK Financial Corp remains a compelling investment for value investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

