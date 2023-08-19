Amazon com Inc, a leading global firm, recently executed a significant transaction involving Air Transport Services Group Inc. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the profiles of both companies, and an analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc's financial health and stock performance.

Details of the Transaction

On August 9, 2023, Amazon com Inc reduced its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 1,177,000 shares, representing an 8.46% change in their holdings. The shares were traded at a price of $19.5 each. This transaction had a -0.74% impact on Amazon com Inc's portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 12,741,445 shares in Air Transport Services Group Inc. This represents 8.09% of Amazon com Inc's portfolio and 18.01% of Air Transport Services Group Inc's total shares.

Profile of Amazon com Inc

Amazon com Inc, based at 410 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, WA, is a globally recognized firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds stocks in nine companies, with a total equity of $3.09 billion. Its top holdings include Air Transport Services Group Inc( ATSG, Financial), Twilio Inc( TWLO, Financial), Vital Farms Inc( VITL, Financial), IonQ Inc( IONQ, Financial), and Rivian Automotive Inc( RIVN, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Consumer Cyclical and Industrials sectors.

Overview of Air Transport Services Group Inc

Air Transport Services Group Inc, a USA-based company, operates within the airfreight and logistics industry. The company, which went public on July 23, 2003, provides airline operations, ground services, aircraft modification and maintenance, and other support services mainly to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. The company's segments include Aircraft, crews, maintenance and insurance services, All other, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., and Eliminate inter-segment revenues. As of August 12, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $1.6 billion and a stock price of $22.63. The company's PE percentage is 12.43, indicating profitability. According to GuruFocus, the company's stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $28.08 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.81.

Analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc's Financial Health

Air Transport Services Group Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 8/10, and a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's interest coverage is 4.49, and its Altman Z score is 1.41. The company's ROE is 10.62, and its ROA is 4.21. The company's gross margin growth is 6.40, and its operating margin growth is 10.00. The company's 3-year revenue growth is 3.40, and its 3-year EBITDA growth is 7.10.

Momentum and Predictability of Air Transport Services Group Inc's Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc's RSI 14 Day is 67.80, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -21.57. The company's predictability rank is not available.

Other Gurus' Investment in Air Transport Services Group Inc

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the largest guru holding Air Transport Services Group Inc's stock. Other gurus holding the company's stock include Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon com Inc's recent transaction has significantly impacted its portfolio and the stock of Air Transport Services Group Inc. The transaction reflects the firm's strategic investment decisions and provides valuable insights for value investors. As of August 12, 2023, Air Transport Services Group Inc's financial health and stock performance indicate a promising future for the company.