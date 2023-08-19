Amazon com Inc Reduces Stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Amazon com Inc, a leading global firm, recently executed a significant transaction involving Air Transport Services Group Inc. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the profiles of both companies, and an analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc's financial health and stock performance.

Details of the Transaction

On August 9, 2023, Amazon com Inc reduced its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 1,177,000 shares, representing an 8.46% change in their holdings. The shares were traded at a price of $19.5 each. This transaction had a -0.74% impact on Amazon com Inc's portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 12,741,445 shares in Air Transport Services Group Inc. This represents 8.09% of Amazon com Inc's portfolio and 18.01% of Air Transport Services Group Inc's total shares.

Profile of Amazon com Inc

Amazon com Inc, based at 410 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, WA, is a globally recognized firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds stocks in nine companies, with a total equity of $3.09 billion. Its top holdings include Air Transport Services Group Inc(

ATSG, Financial), Twilio Inc(TWLO, Financial), Vital Farms Inc(VITL, Financial), IonQ Inc(IONQ, Financial), and Rivian Automotive Inc(RIVN, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Consumer Cyclical and Industrials sectors.

guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D8177?width=560&height=450&t=1691849946

Overview of Air Transport Services Group Inc

Air Transport Services Group Inc, a USA-based company, operates within the airfreight and logistics industry. The company, which went public on July 23, 2003, provides airline operations, ground services, aircraft modification and maintenance, and other support services mainly to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. The company's segments include Aircraft, crews, maintenance and insurance services, All other, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., and Eliminate inter-segment revenues. As of August 12, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $1.6 billion and a stock price of $22.63. The company's PE percentage is 12.43, indicating profitability. According to GuruFocus, the company's stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $28.08 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.81.

gf-score%3F%26symbol%3DATSG?width=560&height=450&t=1691849938

Analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc's Financial Health

Air Transport Services Group Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 8/10, and a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's interest coverage is 4.49, and its Altman Z score is 1.41. The company's ROE is 10.62, and its ROA is 4.21. The company's gross margin growth is 6.40, and its operating margin growth is 10.00. The company's 3-year revenue growth is 3.40, and its 3-year EBITDA growth is 7.10.

Momentum and Predictability of Air Transport Services Group Inc's Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc's RSI 14 Day is 67.80, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -21.57. The company's predictability rank is not available.

Other Gurus' Investment in Air Transport Services Group Inc

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the largest guru holding Air Transport Services Group Inc's stock. Other gurus holding the company's stock include

Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon com Inc's recent transaction has significantly impacted its portfolio and the stock of Air Transport Services Group Inc. The transaction reflects the firm's strategic investment decisions and provides valuable insights for value investors. As of August 12, 2023, Air Transport Services Group Inc's financial health and stock performance indicate a promising future for the company.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.