Renowned investor Alan Fournier recently disclosed his firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Fournier, known for his value-oriented investment approach, manages a portfolio containing 18 stocks with a total value of $300 million.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were GOOGL (16.37%), AMZN (16.35%), and MSFT (15.22%), reflecting a strong focus on technology giants.

Significant Trades

Among the notable trades of the quarter, Fournier's firm made significant purchases in DISH Network Corp (NAS:DISH), Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM), and Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

DISH Network Corp (NAS:DISH)

The firm bought 1,674,269 shares of DISH Network Corp, bringing the total holding to 3,640,310 shares. This trade had a 3.68% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $7.12 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, DISH had a market cap of $4.18 billion and a stock price of $7.835. Despite a -60.79% return over the past year, Fournier's firm sees potential in DISH, which has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10 according to GuruFocus.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)

During the quarter, the firm also purchased 650,837 shares of Perimeter Solutions SA, increasing the total holding to 1,516,767 shares. This trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $6.72 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, PRM had a market cap of $900.85 million and a stock price of $5.83. Despite a -48.95% return over the past year, the firm sees value in PRM, which has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10 according to GuruFocus.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Lastly, the firm bought 50,000 shares of Antero Resources Corp, bringing the total holding to 1,050,000 shares. This trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $22.22 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, AR had a market cap of $8.34 billion and a stock price of $27.76. Despite a -31.09% return over the past year, the firm sees potential in AR, which has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10 according to GuruFocus.

In conclusion, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm continues to demonstrate a strategic approach to value investing, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and potential for growth. The firm's Q2 2023 portfolio reflects a balanced mix of technology giants and potential value picks in various sectors.