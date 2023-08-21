Jim Chanos' Q2 2023 Portfolio Update: Top Trades and Holdings

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

Jim Chanos recently disclosed his firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Chanos, known for his short selling strategy and critical eye for corporate fraud, has built a reputation for his ability to identify overvalued stocks and profit from their subsequent decline. His firm's investment philosophy is rooted in thorough research, risk management, and a contrarian approach to market trends.

The firm's Q2 2023 portfolio contained 63 stocks with a total value of $526 million. The top holdings were KRE (0.78%), EVA (0.13%), and SHV (0.06%).

1691175660657049600.png

Top Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (ARCA:KRE)

The firm established a new position in ARCA:KRE, purchasing 100,505 shares. This gave the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.75 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, KRE had a price of $46.78 and a market cap of $3.14 billion. The stock has returned -28.56% over the past year, indicating a potential undervaluation that Chanos' firm may be capitalizing on.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)

The firm also established a new position in NYSE:EVA, acquiring 61,774 shares. This gave the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.79 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, EVA had a price of $10.95 and a market cap of $814.85 million. The stock has returned -84.55% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. In terms of valuation, EVA has a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2110.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65. These metrics suggest that despite its recent performance, the firm sees potential in EVA's financials and market position.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NAS:SHV)

Chanos' firm reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 1,810 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.04%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.9. As of August 14, 2023, SHV had a price of $110.197 and a market cap of $20.16 billion. The stock has returned 3.88% over the past year. This reduction may reflect a strategic rebalancing of the portfolio or a response to the stock's recent performance.

In conclusion,

Jim Chanos (Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2023 portfolio update reveals a strategic mix of new positions and adjustments to existing holdings. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their individual risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.