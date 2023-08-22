Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Q2 2023 Portfolio Update

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Generation Investment Management, a London-based investment management firm, recently filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. The firm, co-founded by

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) and David Blood in 2004, is dedicated to long-term investing, integrated sustainability research, and client alignment. With additional locations in New York, Washington D.C., and Sydney, the firm represents over 20 countries and 25 languages. Catering to a diverse client base, including pooled investment vehicles, pension and profit sharing plans, and charitable organizations, Generation Investment Management offers a range of strategies in its product lineup.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained 44 stocks with a total value of $20.65 billion. The top holdings were Microsoft (MSFT) at 8.47%, Amazon (AMZN) at 8.46%, and Applied Materials (AMAT) at 5.90%.

1691520091008532480.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The firm's top three trades of the quarter included new positions in Waters Corp (

WAT, Financial) and Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial), and a reduction in The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial).

Waters Corp (WAT, Financial)

Generation Investment Management established a new position in Waters Corp (WAT), purchasing 1,458,829 shares, which now represents 1.88% of the equity portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of $278.8 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Waters Corp had a market cap of $16.86 billion and a stock price of $285.205. Despite a -13.80% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/B ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36, and a P/S ratio of 5.66.

Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial)

The firm also increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by purchasing an additional 992,593 shares, bringing the total holding to 2,477,437 shares. This trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock was traded at an average price of $239 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Danaher Corp had a market cap of $188.80 billion and a stock price of $255.7. Despite a -15.02% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/B ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.58, and a P/S ratio of 6.26.

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial)

Conversely, Generation Investment Management reduced its investment in The Cooper Companies Inc (COO) by 487,546 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.97%. The stock was traded at an average price of $375.08 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, The Cooper Companies had a market cap of $18.68 billion and a stock price of $377.36. Despite a 13.27% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/B ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 11.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.88, and a P/S ratio of 5.50.

In conclusion, Generation Investment Management's Q2 2023 portfolio shows a strategic focus on long-term investments with sustainable growth potential. The firm's top trades reflect a balanced approach to risk and reward, with a mix of new positions and reductions in existing holdings.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.