Generation Investment Management, a London-based investment management firm, recently filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. The firm, co-founded by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) and David Blood in 2004, is dedicated to long-term investing, integrated sustainability research, and client alignment. With additional locations in New York, Washington D.C., and Sydney, the firm represents over 20 countries and 25 languages. Catering to a diverse client base, including pooled investment vehicles, pension and profit sharing plans, and charitable organizations, Generation Investment Management offers a range of strategies in its product lineup.
Portfolio Overview
The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained 44 stocks with a total value of $20.65 billion. The top holdings were Microsoft (MSFT) at 8.47%, Amazon (AMZN) at 8.46%, and Applied Materials (AMAT) at 5.90%.
Top Three Trades of the Quarter
The firm's top three trades of the quarter included new positions in Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) and Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial), and a reduction in The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial).
Waters Corp (WAT, Financial)
Generation Investment Management established a new position in Waters Corp (WAT), purchasing 1,458,829 shares, which now represents 1.88% of the equity portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of $278.8 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Waters Corp had a market cap of $16.86 billion and a stock price of $285.205. Despite a -13.80% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/B ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36, and a P/S ratio of 5.66.
Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial)
The firm also increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by purchasing an additional 992,593 shares, bringing the total holding to 2,477,437 shares. This trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock was traded at an average price of $239 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Danaher Corp had a market cap of $188.80 billion and a stock price of $255.7. Despite a -15.02% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/B ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.58, and a P/S ratio of 6.26.
The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial)
Conversely, Generation Investment Management reduced its investment in The Cooper Companies Inc (COO) by 487,546 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.97%. The stock was traded at an average price of $375.08 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, The Cooper Companies had a market cap of $18.68 billion and a stock price of $377.36. Despite a 13.27% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/B ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 11.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.88, and a P/S ratio of 5.50.
In conclusion, Generation Investment Management's Q2 2023 portfolio shows a strategic focus on long-term investments with sustainable growth potential. The firm's top trades reflect a balanced approach to risk and reward, with a mix of new positions and reductions in existing holdings.