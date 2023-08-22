Cementos Pacasmayo SAA: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 91

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (

CPAC, Financial) is a leading player in the building materials industry. As of August 15, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $5.57, with a market capitalization of $476.903 million. The stock has seen a gain of 3.15% today and a 4.31% increase over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, CPAC has a score of 91 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This article will delve into the components of the GF Score to provide a comprehensive analysis of CPAC's performance.

1691525333104197632.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength of a company is a measure of its financial situation. CPAC has a Financial Strength Rank of 7 out of 10. This is based on its low debt burden, as indicated by an interest coverage of 3.43, and a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.01. The company's Altman Z-Score, another measure of financial health, stands at 1.75.

Profitability Rank Analysis

CPAC's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The company's operating margin is 17.27%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6. Despite a 5-year average operating margin trend of -5.80%, the company has consistently been profitable over the past 10 years. Its predictability rank is 4, suggesting stable future earnings.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of CPAC is 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 12.60%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 15.00%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is also impressive at 10.30%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of CPAC is 3 out of 10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

CPAC's Momentum Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

CPAC's competitors in the building materials industry include Unacem Corp SAA, CRH PLC, and Holcim Ltd. Compared to these competitors, CPAC's GF Score of 91 is significantly higher than Unacem Corp SAA's score of 58, CRH PLC's score of 84, and Holcim Ltd's score of 74. This suggests that CPAC is a strong performer in its industry. More details about the competitors can be found here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cementos Pacasmayo SAA's high GF Score of 91 indicates strong financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum. The company's performance outshines its competitors in the building materials industry. Therefore, potential investors should consider CPAC as a promising investment opportunity.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.