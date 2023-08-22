Seth Klarman's Baupost Trims Veritiv, Garrett Motion

Firm releases 2nd-quarter update

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Summary
  • Baupost trims holdings in Veritiv and Garrett Motion
Article's Main Image

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned value investor and the Portfolio Manager of The Baupost Group, recently filed his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. Klarman, who is also the author of the highly sought-after book "Margin of Safety," holds an economics degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard University. He founded The Baupost Group in 1983 and has since been known for his disciplined approach to value investing, focusing on buying securities that are undervalued and holding them until their price reflects their intrinsic value.

As of the end of Q2 2023, Klarman's portfolio contained 28 stocks with a total value of $5.53 billion. The top holdings were LBTYK (14.46%), VSAT (12.15%), and GOOG (9.01%).

1691526510181089280.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

Among the notable transactions in the quarter, Klarman reduced his investment in Veritiv Corp (

VRTV, Financial) by 509 shares, which had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $141.21 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, VRTV had a price of $168.25 and a market cap of $2.28 billion. The stock has returned 23.14% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. In terms of valuation, VRTV has a price-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

Klarman also reduced his investment in Garrett Motion Inc (

GTX, Financial) by 9,900,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 1.29%. The stock traded for an average price of $7.6 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, GTX had a price of $7.95 and a market cap of $2.06 billion. The stock has returned 11.53% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, GTX has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

Lastly, Klarman sold out of his 25,480,292-share investment in Garrett Motion Inc (

GTXAP.PFD, Financial). The shares traded for an average price of $8.98 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, GTXAP.PFD had a price of $8.6 and a market cap of $0.00 million. The stock has returned 15.90% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, GTXAP.PFD has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

In conclusion,

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio update reveals his continued commitment to value investing, with strategic adjustments in holdings based on market conditions and company performance. His portfolio's composition and recent trades offer valuable insights for investors seeking to understand the strategies of one of the most successful value investors in the world.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.