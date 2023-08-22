Donald Smith & Co's Q2 2023 Portfolio Update: Key Trades and Holdings

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently disclosed its portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm was established in 1980 by Donald G. Smith, who served as its Chief Investment Officer until his demise in 2019. Smith had an illustrious career, starting as an analyst with Capital Research Company and later working at Capital Guardian Trust Co. He was also the CIO of Home Insurance Company and the President of Home Portfolio Advisors, Inc., which he later acquired and renamed Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio). Smith held a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the University of Illinois, an MBA from Harvard University, and a J.D. from UCLA Law School. He was also a member of the Bar Association of California.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 61 stocks with a total value of $2.91 billion. The top holdings included AER (8.42%), MHO (6.17%), and UNM (6.06%).

1691528240193077248.png

Key Trades of the Quarter

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio) made several significant trades during the quarter. Here are the top three:

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC, Financial)

The firm reduced its investment in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 1,003,040 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 1.41%. The stock traded at an average price of $42.98 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, TMHC had a market cap of $5.35 billion and a stock price of $48.91, reflecting a 72.28% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 7/10 and 10/10, respectively. TMHC's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/B ratio of 1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.62, and a P/S ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial)

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio) completely sold out its 288,609-share investment in Constellation Energy Corp (CEG), which previously accounted for 0.83% of the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $82.83 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, CEG had a market cap of $34.18 billion and a stock price of $106.28, reflecting a 32.25% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 5/10 and 3/10, respectively. CEG's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/B ratio of 3.04, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.68, and a P/S ratio of 1.32.

Triton International Ltd (TRTN, Financial)

The firm also reduced its investment in Triton International Ltd (TRTN) by 302,028 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.71%. The stock traded at an average price of $80.72 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, TRTN had a market cap of $4.59 billion and a stock price of $83.45, reflecting a 31.15% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 2/10 and 8/10, respectively. TRTN's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/B ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.69, and a P/S ratio of 2.66.

In conclusion,

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio reveals a strategic approach to investment, with significant trades in diverse sectors. The firm's portfolio and trading activity provide valuable insights for investors seeking to understand market trends and investment strategies.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.