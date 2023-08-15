CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 2,467 Shares of Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 15, 2023, Matthew Skaruppa, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc (

DUOL, Financial), sold 2,467 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Who is Matthew Skaruppa?

Matthew Skaruppa is the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its financial management and strategic planning. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About Duolingo Inc

Duolingo Inc is a leading platform for language learning. The company uses innovative technology to provide interactive, personalized language learning experiences for millions of users worldwide. Duolingo's mission is to make education free and accessible to everyone, and it has been successful in achieving this through its popular language learning app.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Matthew Skaruppa has sold a total of 43,612 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is not unique to Skaruppa, as the insider transaction history for Duolingo Inc shows a total of 6 insider buys and 47 insider sells over the past year.

1692385866221092864.png

The high number of insider sells compared to buys could be a cause for concern for potential investors. It could indicate that insiders, who have the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects, are not confident in the company's future performance. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for reasons unrelated to the company's performance, such as personal financial planning needs.

Stock Price and Market Cap

On the day of Matthew Skaruppa’s recent sell, shares of Duolingo Inc were trading for $132.44 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $5.259 billion. The stock's price can be influenced by a variety of factors, including the company's financial performance, market conditions, and insider trading activity.

Conclusion

While the recent insider sell by CFO Matthew Skaruppa may raise some eyebrows, it's crucial for investors to consider the broader context. Insider trading is just one of many factors to consider when evaluating a company's stock. Other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and macroeconomic conditions, should also be taken into account.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.