Insider Sell: CEO James Scapa Sells 10,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 16, 2023, James Scapa, CEO and 10% Owner of Altair Engineering Inc (

ALTR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Altair Engineering Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Who is James Scapa?

James Scapa is the founder, CEO, and a 10% owner of Altair Engineering Inc. He has been with the company since its inception in 1985 and has played a pivotal role in its growth and development. Under his leadership, Altair has become a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing, and data analytics.

About Altair Engineering Inc

Altair Engineering Inc is a leading provider of enterprise-class engineering software enabling innovation across the entire product lifecycle from concept design to in-service operation. The company's technology optimizes the performance, robustness, and durability of products while also reducing their weight and material usage, leading to significant business benefits for its customers.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, James Scapa has sold a total of 171,678 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 10,000 shares is part of this broader trend. The insider transaction history for Altair Engineering Inc shows a total of 53 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys.

1692446256938352640.png

The trend of insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, as it could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's future prospects are not as promising. However, it's important to note that insider selling can also occur for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of James Scapa's recent sell, shares of Altair Engineering Inc were trading at $62.47, giving the company a market cap of $4.942 billion.

Despite the insider selling, Altair Engineering Inc appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value. With a price of $62.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.17, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

1692446272750878720.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling by James Scapa and other insiders at Altair Engineering Inc may raise some eyebrows, the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.