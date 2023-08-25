Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

36 minutes ago
  Firm boosts holding in FMN.
Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (

FMN, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the firm's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 16, 2023, with Saba Capital Management adding 123,006 shares of FMN to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $10.34 each. This acquisition increased the firm's total holdings in FMN to 863,544 shares, representing 7.51% of their holdings and making up 0.23% of their portfolio. The transaction had a 0.03% impact on the firm's portfolio.

Profile of the Firm: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1692537074269290496.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN, Financial)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund, a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company, aims to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $118.538 million. The current price of the stock is $10.31, and it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.51. Since the transaction, the stock has seen a slight decrease of -0.29%, and a year-to-date price change ratio of -2.09%. The GF Score of the stock is 63/100, indicating a moderately poor future performance potential. 1692537053285187584.png

Performance and Valuation Metrics of FMN

FMN has a Financial Strength Rank of 8/10 and a Profitability Rank of 3/10, although its Growth Rank cannot be computed due to lack of growth data. The Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation. However, the Altman Z score and interest coverage are not available due to lack of data. The Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -3.66 and -2.18, respectively.

Momentum Indicators of FMN

The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day of the stock are 24.08, 29.27, and 33.77, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -1.02 and -8.63, respectively. These figures suggest a bearish momentum for the stock in the short term.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management's recent acquisition of FMN shares represents a strategic move to diversify its portfolio and capitalize on the potential upside of FMN. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and poor GF Score, its financial strength and profitability rank suggest a stable financial situation. However, the negative momentum indicators and ROE and ROA figures indicate potential challenges ahead. Investors should monitor this stock closely for any significant changes.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
