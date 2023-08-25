Bandera Partners LLC Acquires Significant Stake in The Joint Corp

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bandera Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring a substantial stake in The Joint Corp. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Bandera Partners LLC and The Joint Corp, and the potential implications of this acquisition on the healthcare industry.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 9, 2023, with Bandera Partners LLC adding 129,313 shares of The Joint Corp at a trade price of $12.92 per share. This acquisition increased the firm's total holdings in The Joint Corp to 2,807,345 shares, representing 15.29% of its portfolio and 19.12% of The Joint Corp's stock. The transaction had a 0.7% impact on Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio and resulted in a 4.83% change in the traded company's stock.

Profile of Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC is an investment firm located at 50 Broad Street, Suite 1820, New York, NY 10004. The firm manages 18 stocks with a total equity of $236 million. Its top holdings include Alphabet Inc(

GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc(GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp(JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP(SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd(BUR, Financial). The firm's top sectors are healthcare and energy. 1692627601870290944.png

Overview of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp, symbol JYNT, is a US-based company that develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp has a market capitalization of $150.898 million and a current stock price of $10.28. The company's GF Score is 76/100, indicating good outperformance potential. 1692627583100780544.png

Analysis of The Joint Corp's Stock Performance

The Joint Corp's PE Percentage is 42.83, indicating that the company is profitable. The stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of 42.64 and a Price to GF Value of 0.24. Since the transaction, the stock has experienced a -20.43% change, while the year-to-date price change ratio is -25.34%. Since its IPO in 2014, the stock has seen a 55.29% price change.

Evaluation of The Joint Corp's Financial Health

The Joint Corp's financial health is evaluated using several metrics. The company's Balance Sheet Rank is 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 6/10, and its Growth Rank is 8/10. The Joint Corp's Piotroski F-Score is 4, its Altman Z Score is 2.57, and its Cash to Debt ratio is 0.53. The company's interest coverage is not applicable.

The Joint Corp's Position in the Healthcare Industry

In the Healthcare Providers & Services industry, The Joint Corp has an ROE of 11.58 and an ROA of 4.10. The company's gross margin growth is 0.70, while its operating margin growth is 0.00. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth is 27.00%, its EBITDA growth is 22.00%, and its earning growth is -29.70.

Conclusion

Bandera Partners LLC's acquisition of a significant stake in The Joint Corp is a strategic move that could potentially yield substantial returns given the company's promising GF Score and undervalued status. However, the company's financial health and position in the healthcare industry warrant careful monitoring. As of August 18, 2023, the data and rankings provided in this article are accurate.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.