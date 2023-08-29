Is Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Unveiling the intrinsic value of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) through GuruFocus's proprietary valuation method

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Best Buy Co Inc (

BBY, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of -4.46%, with a 3-month gain of 13.18%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 5.91. But does this indicate that the stock is modestly undervalued? This analysis aims to answer that question and provide a comprehensive valuation of Best Buy Co Inc.

Company Overview

Best Buy Co Inc, the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., reported consolidated fiscal 2023 sales of $46.3 billion. The company holds approximately 8.5% of the U.S. market share and more than 35% of offline sales. Despite the majority of sales happening in-store, recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment have led to a significant increase in U.S. e-commerce sales.

1693994803378782208.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that provides an estimation of a stock's fair value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, it is deemed undervalued.

Best Buy Co's current stock price is $75.36 per share, with a market cap of $16.40 billion. According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Best Buy Co's stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. Consequently, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1693994785783676928.png

Assessing Financial Strength

Examining a company's financial strength is crucial before investing, as companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. One way to assess financial strength is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Best Buy Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26 is lower than 63.55% of 1092 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its overall financial strength is rated 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1693994822286704640.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Best Buy Co has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With revenues of $45.10 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.91 in the past 12 months, the company's operating margin of 3.95% is better than 52.7% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Best Buy Co's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 8%, ranking better than 63.57% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.3%, ranking worse than 58.65% of companies in the same industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates the company is creating value for shareholders. Best Buy Co's ROIC was 15.14, while its WACC was 9.03 over the past 12 months.

1693994839403659264.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Best Buy Co Inc (

BBY, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 58.65% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. For more information about Best Buy Co stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.