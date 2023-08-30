Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc ( WHLR, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 4.55, recorded a gain of 19.74% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 47.48%. The stock's fair valuation is $36.53, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

An In-Depth Analysis

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -0.28. These indicators suggest that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Introduction

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. It owns, leases, and operates income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. The company's properties include Alex City Marketplace in Alexander City, Alabama; Bryan Station in Lexington, Kentucky; Cardinal Plaza in Henderson, North Carolina; Clover Plaza in Clover, South Carolina; Winslow Plaza in Sicklerville, New Jersey and many more.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust's Altman Z-score reveals Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust's historical data, 2021: -0.56; 2022: -0.61; 2023: -0.46, we observe a recent decline following an initial increase in this ratio. This downward movement indicates Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Conclusion

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust exhibits signs of a potential value trap. The company's low Altman Z-score and declining Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio suggest possible financial distress, underlining the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .