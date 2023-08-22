Insider Buying: EVP Bradford Whitehurst Acquires 10,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP

53 minutes ago
On August 22, 2023, Bradford Whitehurst, the Executive Vice President of Energy Transfer LP (

ET, Financial), made a significant purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator of a company's future performance.

Energy Transfer LP is a publicly traded partnership owning and operating a diversified portfolio of energy assets. The company's operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate, and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets.

Bradford Whitehurst is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. As the Executive Vice President of Energy Transfer LP, his role involves overseeing the company's strategic initiatives and operations. His recent purchase of company shares indicates a strong belief in the company's prospects and aligns his interests with those of the shareholders.

Over the past year, Whitehurst has purchased a total of 33,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of consistent buying further underscores his confidence in the company's future.

The insider transaction history for Energy Transfer LP shows a total of 18 insider buys over the past year, with zero insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying could be a positive sign for potential investors as it often indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company expect its stock price to rise.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Energy Transfer LP were trading at $13 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $40.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.80, which is higher than the industry median of 8.68 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $13 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.76, Energy Transfer LP has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Energy Transfer LP, particularly by EVP Bradford Whitehurst, could be a positive sign for the company's future stock performance. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

