What's Driving Vicinity Motor Corp's Surprising 30% Stock Rally?

2 hours ago
Vicinity Motor Corp (

VEV, Financial), a Canadian bus manufacturer, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 29.98%, from $0.76 to $1.07, marking a notable gain for investors. Over the past week, the stock has also seen a 1.24% increase. The company's market cap currently stands at $47.955 million.

According to the GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, Vicinity Motor Corp is currently fairly valued. The GF Value stands at $1.17, a significant drop from the $2.47 recorded three months ago. This suggests that the stock was previously a possible value trap, and investors needed to think twice before investing.

Company Overview

Vicinity Motor Corp operates in the Vehicles & Parts industry. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises. The majority of its revenue is derived from Canada, although it also has a presence in the United States. The company's primary revenue source is bus sales, but it also supplies spare parts. 1694730199553277952.png

Profitability Analysis

When it comes to profitability, Vicinity Motor Corp has a Profitability Rank of 2/10, as of June 30, 2023. The company's operating margin stands at -95.07%, better than 4.47% of 1230 companies in the same industry. The ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which stand at -39.94%, -23.96%, and -20.57% respectively, are better than a small percentage of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has only been profitable for one year. 1694730220503826432.png

Growth Prospects

As of today, Vicinity Motor Corp has a Growth Rank of 1/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share stand at -14.80% and -20.40% respectively. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is -42.30%. These figures suggest that the company's growth prospects are relatively weak compared to its industry peers. 1694730238556110848.png

Competitive Landscape

Vicinity Motor Corp faces competition from several companies in the same industry. GreenPower Motor Company Inc (

TSXV:GPV, Financial) has a market cap of $90.601 million, significantly higher than Vicinity Motor Corp. On the other hand, EV Technology Group Ltd (NEOE:EVTG, Financial) and Tuga Innovations Inc (XCNQ:TUGA, Financial) have market caps of $1.625 million and $1.149 million respectively, much lower than Vicinity Motor Corp.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vicinity Motor Corp has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. However, the company's profitability and growth prospects are relatively weak compared to its industry peers. The company faces stiff competition from other companies in the same industry. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
