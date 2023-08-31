Bill Ackman Adds to Stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), the renowned activist investor and founder of Pershing Square, has recently increased his stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHH, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of Ackman's investment philosophy, and analyze the performance and prospects of The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 22, 2023, with Ackman adding 2,300 shares to his holdings. The shares were purchased at a price of $75.19 each. Following the transaction, Ackman's total holdings in The Howard Hughes Corporation stand at 16,588,891 shares, representing 11.53% of his portfolio and 33.11% of the company's outstanding shares.

Profile of Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) is the co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP and the founder of Pershing Square, which he formed in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman's investment philosophy revolves around buying the common stocks of public companies at a discount and pushing for changes to realize their value. His top holdings include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial), Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial), Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial). His firm's equity stands at $10.82 billion, with a focus on the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.1694741551827124224.png

Overview of The Howard Hughes Corporation

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a US-based real estate company that develops master-planned communities and is involved in other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The company operates in four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport, and Strategic Developments. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.83 billion, with a current stock price of $76.45. The company's Profitability Rank is 6/10, its Growth Rank is 5/10, and its GF Value Rank is 7/10.1694741531476361216.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 1.68%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 0.38. The stock's GF Score is 77/100, indicating a likely average performance in the future.

Other Gurus' Involvement in the Stock

Other gurus who hold shares in The Howard Hughes Corporation include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holder of the stock is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent addition to his stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation reflects his confidence in the company's prospects. With a GF Score of 77/100, the stock is likely to have average performance in the future. However, as with any investment, it is crucial for investors to conduct their own research and analysis before making a decision.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.